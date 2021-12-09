HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 Review





The HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 ($ 479.99) is one of the rare Chrome OS devices. This is an all-in-one (AIO) desk top, not a laptop. Instead of a Chromebook used as a school or secondary computer, Chromebase is aimed at your study or kitchen. And it’s not a normal AIO. In addition to using Chrome OS instead of Mac OS and Windows, HP Chromebase sets it apart from the AIO crowd with a display that can rotate between landscape and portrait modes. It’s not completely sold with a rotating touchscreen panel, but I like a lot about this attractive and affordable unique Chrome OS computer. Winner of the Editor’s Choice Award in the budget AIO Desktop.

From landscape to portrait … and back again

The HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 is mounted on a conical base that doubles as a speaker. The cone is only 6.7 inches in diameter and should fit in different parts of the house, including desks, end tables, and kitchen counters. With a white exterior and a base wrapped in gray cloth, it should blend in with modern room decor. It looks more like an oversized iPad attached to a smart speaker than a computer.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The display is a touch panel with full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) native resolution and a moderate maximum brightness rating of 250 knits. We found that the resolution was a bit lighter across the 21.5 inch display. The image is pretty sharp, but when you sit close to it, it starts to look pixelated. The resolution is good enough for web browsing and 1080p video viewing, but not very useful for full-scale media editing. On the bright side, I think HP underestimates the screen backlight of Chromebase. In our tests, the maximum brightness of the display was almost twice the rating of the 250 knit. The sunny office is very bright.

HP Chromebase is not suitable for editing photos and videos, but it has unique features aimed at extending its utility for general home use. You can rotate the display from landscape to portrait with one finger. Simply press the upper right corner and it will rotate smoothly in the vertical direction.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

What do you do with a nearly 22-inch display in portrait mode? HP suggests that it’s better to scroll through long web pages and social media sites, and I agree. I especially enjoyed scrolling through Twitter and Reddit feeds in portrait mode. I also enjoyed watching YouTube in portrait mode because I made it easier to read the comments while watching the video. Reading the New York Times in portrait mode was awesome. The home page fits naturally in portrait orientation, requiring less scrolling to read long articles.

But it’s not all wines and spinning roses. For one thing, if you have multiple windows open, rotation tends to clutter the windows, and when you return to landscape mode, the windows appear in different places. In most cases this is not a big deal. This is because most Chrome OS users do multitasking through browser tabs by opening a single Chrome window rather than working in a separate window.

Also keep in mind that Chrome, the Chrome Web Store, and other apps will be properly resized to fit portrait mode, but other apps will not. For example, the Google Play store is too wide to fit within the narrow boundaries of portrait mode. And my hope of being able to play super-sized Android games using a portrait mode display was quickly shattered. Android games (installed from the Google Play store) did not recognize the ability of the display to transform into portrait mode.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The display is in a high position on the base and there is no height adjustment. The bottom of the screen bezel is 6.5 inches above the bottom of the base in landscape mode and requires all that space to swing into portrait mode. The display rotates clockwise into portrait mode, leaving only a 2.4 inch gap between the bottom of the display and your desk or table.

Since the touch panel has a glossy finish, you may be concerned about glare and reflections. So it’s great that the display can provide a 20 degree tilt adjustment to get the right angle and avoid the worst glare.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The 5-megapixel webcam is placed above the display in landscape mode and to the right in portrait mode. Record video at an exceptional 2,560×1,944 pixel resolution. It captures much clearer video and much less noise than the average 720p Chromebook webcam. It also performs well in both light and dark areas, displaying images that balance accurate colors with skin tones. And the camera has a clever and unique two-step privacy cover. You can leave the microphone on even if you slide it halfway to turn off the video. To mute the microphone, slide it to close it completely.

The base is ace

The base not only supports the display, but also houses the system’s speakers and ports. Below the gray cone of cloth is a pair of 5 watt stereo speakers. They produce amazingly large and clear audio. Squeezing a dedicated woofer adds depth to your music, but without it, HP Chromebase’s stereo speakers produce enough bass response to play music in a small room.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

All ports are arranged in a clean row on the back of the base. At the top of the stack is the power button, below which are four USB ports and a headphone / microphone combo jack. The four USB ports are divided into Type-A and Type-C, and the USB-C port supports power supply and DisplayPort video output.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

There is a volume locker on the right side of the base. When Chromebase is in portrait mode, it doesn’t help much because you have to reach around the display. However, you are more likely to use the volume keys on the included keyboard than the base volume rocker. If the audio jack is located on the side of the volume rocker, you don’t have to reach behind the bass to connect your headphones.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

HP Chromebase includes a wireless keyboard and mouse. This is very much appreciated for such cheap computers. Most budget all-in-one PCs include a wired pair, but who else needs a large number of wires to clutter a clean design? The keyboard is compact but comfortable. Also, the top line contains dedicated, always useful volume, mute, and screen brightness keys.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Chromebase All-in-One 22 Test: PentiumPep on Chrome OS

As a baseline model in the lineup, the HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 Review Unit features a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. You can customize the configuration on the HP site. The upgrade includes a Core i3-10110U chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD. HP Chromebase is the only Chrome OS-based AIO desktop we have reviewed, leaving the laptop-style Chromebook as the primary metric for performance evaluation. We have selected a variety of Chromebooks, from the Qualcomm Snapdragon-based Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 to the Core i5-based Google Pixelbook Go.

Chromebooks have been tested with three overall performance benchmark suites: one Chrome OS, one Android, and one online. The first Principled Technologies CrXPRT2 measures the speed at which the system performs day-to-day tasks with six workloads, including applying photographic effects, graphing stock portfolios, analyzing DNA sequences, and generating 3D shapes using WebGL. increase. The second UL, PCMark for Android Work 3.0, performs various productivity operations in a smartphone-style window. Finally, Basemark Web 3.0 runs in the browser tab and combines low-level JavaScript calculations with CSS and WebGL content. All three generate a numerical score. The larger the number, the better.

HP Chromebase ended in the middle of the pack with these tests. Following the Core i3-based Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and Core i5-based Google Pixelbook Go, it was completed ahead of the IdeaPad Duet 5 and Celeron-based Dell Chromebook 11 and strangled with the Pentium Silver-based HP Chromebook. x360.

In case studies, Chromebase was happy with its general use, including browsing the web in 12 Chrome tabs, streaming 1080p video, and playing Android games. For most home users, a Pentium Gold CPU and 4GB of RAM provide enough muscle to run the lightweight Chrome OS smoothly.

The other two Android benchmarks focus on CPU and GPU respectively. Primate Labs’ Geekbench uses all available cores and threads to simulate real-world applications from PDF rendering and speech recognition to machine learning. GFXBench 5.0, on the other hand, stress tests both low-level routines such as texturing and high-level image rendering like games. Run graphics and compute shaders. Geekbench provides a numerical score and GFXBench counts the number of frames per second (fps).

HP Chromebase struggled with Geekbench, defeating only the Chromebook 11 and finishing a considerable distance on the Chromebook x360. On GFXBench, Chromebooks other than the Pixelbook Go didn’t post gamers’ frowning frame rates. That said, HP Chromebase is still capable of running casual Android games.

Paint portraits in Chrome

I don’t think I’ll rotate the HP Chromebase display to portrait mode on a regular basis, but when I’m scrolling through Twitter or Reddit or reading the New York Times, I get into the habit of spinning to portrait mode. I found that it was attached. Rotating between landscape and portrait modes is a bit clumsy when multiple windows are open, but it works fine when only one Chrome window is open. This is how I spend most of my time on Chrome OS. If so.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Even without a rotating display, the HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 is an affordable and attractive Chrome OS desktop for home use. Also, if you buy it as a secondary device for browsing the web rather than as a primary computer, you don’t have to spend more to upgrade beyond the Pentium-based configuration you tested. It has enough features to run lightweight Chrome OS and perform lightweight multitasking. Package everything at an affordable price of less than $ 500 and you’ll get a unique kitchen PC that deserves the Editor’s Choice Awards.

