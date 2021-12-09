Food technology company Chinova Bioworks has launched an initiative with a Canadian university to develop a new processing aid for vegan-friendly beer.





For vegan beer drinkers, Chinova Bioworks has just started a major research initiative with the New Brunswick University Brunswick University (CCNB) INNOV Center with the support of the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation Innovation Voucher Foundation, so brew immediately. can do. A new processing aid for vegan-friendly beer.

Chinova leverages its clean label raw material expertise at CCNB’s Grand Falls campus, which has developed brewing and distillation technologies for many years. This research project aims to develop a new application for Chiber, Chinovas’ unique white button mushroom fiber, as a rapid clarifying agent for breweries. This initiative comes when many breweries are working to switch to vegan practices to keep up with consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products.

David Brown, COO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks, says that people are looking for vegan and plant-based options in every aspect of their lifestyle, so they can innovate and deliver sustainable solutions based on white button mushroom fiber technology. It is working. Alcoholic beverages, especially beer, suffer from the use of synthetic ingredients of animal origin and believe that Chiber can make a significant impact.

Many brewed beers and other alcoholic beverages contain animal-based compounds that are added throughout the manufacturing process. For example, it often contains pepsin, a foaming agent obtained from enzymes in the pig’s stomach. Chitin derived from red shrimp and crab shells. The same is true for the carmine found on the crushed scales of the cochineal scale insects. Another commonly used compound is isinglass, a type of gelatin obtained from fish floats. All of these are often used in alcohol manufacturing and filtration processes to make drinks look sharper and brighter. Chinovas technology provides brewers with a vegan alternative to animal-based isinglass finings and synthetic PVC (polyvinylpolypyrrolidone), which have long been used as processing aids in the beverage industry.

Early results show that Chiber works eight times faster in yeast settling after fermentation, leaving the beer with a residual antibacterial effect and keeping the beer fresh longer, as an additional bonus. Chinova aims to launch Chiber for alcoholic beverages in the first quarter of 2022 and is currently working with early adopters for market testing to become a more innovative company to take part in the initiative. I am actively looking for it.

Chiber is a cost-effective and natural solution for the brewing industry. White button Pure fiber extracted from mushroom stems, free of allergenic substances from mushrooms. Chiber is odorless and tasteless and does not change the taste, color or consistency of the beverage. Chinova Bioworks is a food technology company headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada, with five years of experience developing natural clean label preservatives extracted from mushrooms for the food and beverage industry. Chiber is vegan, kosher, halal, organic compliant, non-GMO certified and has been declared Allergen Free, Old, Keto Friendly, Low FODMAP, Gluten Free and Whole30. There is no contribution of sodium.

