IPhone 14 Pro model with hole punch display





According to the Korean website The Elec, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro model released in 2022 will be equipped with a punch punch display. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature an upgraded display that eliminates the notch used in current iPhone models.

The hole punch notch allows Apple to provide more viewing space while leaving space for the front camera. This is a design that Android devices have been using for several years. If Apple moves to this design, Face ID hardware will need to be moved below the display.

The two additional non-Pro iPhones, measured at the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, continue to have a notch, limiting Apple’s hole punch design to more expensive iPhones. Apple plans to discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in 2022 and replace it with four iPhones in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

According to Elec, Apple will also procure an LTPO OLED display for the iPhone 14 Pro model, enabling a ProMotion refresh rate of 120Hz, a technology already used on the iPhone 13 Pro model this year. Samsung provided the OLED panel that Apple used for the iPhone 13 Pro model, but Apple may source some displays from LG Display in 2022.

Hole punch displays have been rumored several times in the past, and renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly stated that some ‌iPhone14‌Pro models are likely to have this technology.

