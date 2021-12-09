The new Google Maps tool will help make your holiday shopping safer





December 8, 2021-Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted, so many are eager to attend a regular holiday gathering for the first time in nearly two years. increase. However, it is important to stay safe, especially among the new Omicron variants, as COVID-19 remains a concern. And Google Maps’ new trending tool is just for that purpose, making your holidays safer by identifying the busiest times to travel, grocery stores, salons and buy gifts for loved ones. Provides information to be efficient.

According to a Morning Consult poll of 2,200 adults in the United States, 44% of those surveyed said they plan to travel this year’s vacation from 35% in 2020. In addition, 63% of respondents said they plan to travel in December. 59% in 2020.

According to Google Maps, the best and worst times to get ready for this year’s vacation are:

trip

Google Maps recommends that anyone planning a trip in December avoid the airport around noon on Saturday. It calls Saturday 9 pm the busiest flight time.

grocery store

If you’re planning a big meal with family and friends, grocery shopping can get messy at 1pm on Sunday, but the quietest time is around 8pm on Thursday.

salon

Another busy place is the salon. According to Google Maps, nail salon searches exceeded gym searches more than three times in December. However, the Holiday Trends Tool tells you to skip the trip around 11:00 am on Saturday and go instead at 7:00 pm on Monday or Tuesday to avoid waiting and avoid the possibility of COVID-19 infection. To do.

Shopping Centre

People will head to the shopping center to buy gifts in December. Last year, when I searched Google Maps for stores such as Kay Jewelers, Bath & Body Works, and Barnes & Noble, December was 100% higher than the previous month. The busiest time is Saturday at 1:00 pm and the least busy time is Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

post office

Post office searches increased by 150% last December. Google Maps found that Tuesday at 3:00 pm was the peak time for post office traffic, and Saturday at 2:00 pm was the least chaotic.

Eating and drinking

For those who want to avoid the kitchen during the holidays, Google Maps has focused on some takeaway food trends.

Chinese food is at the top of the list of popular foods for Christmas day, and orders are up 25% from regular Saturdays. Pizza is the most popular takeaway item for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and Christmas Eve in New York and Los Angeles. New Years Day.Portland, OR, Residents Search for Hamburgers on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve. Burgers are also popular on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve in Minneapolis. Residents of Seattle, Washington are drawn to Thai food on Thanksgiving Day.

Check out the Google Maps blog for tips and tricks to keep you safe while shopping and doing business during this holiday season.

