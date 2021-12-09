Apple loses more engineers from its car project team





The Apple Car hasn’t been announced yet, but rumors about it continue to spread on the web. Bloomberg now reports that Apple has lost three more engineers from its automotive project. They recently left the company to join a startup.

One of the engineers who left the Apple Car team is Eric Rogers, who worked as the chief engineer for the car’s radar system. Rogers recently joined the flying taxi startup Joby Aviation Inc. Alex Clarabut, another engineer working on Apple Car batteries, also left Apple to work for Joby Aviation Inc.

In addition to Rogers and Clarabut, another Apple engineer, Stephen Spiteri, who previously worked on the Apple Car project, is also participating in the same flying taxi startup. Bloomberg points out that despite Apple’s efforts to build its own self-driving car, project challenges have plagued its engineers.

Escape shows that the challenges Apple faces are expanding into new industries. Self-driving cars could represent a major new sales opportunity for one of its famous next big ones, the tech giant, but perfecting such technology has been an engineer for years. I’ve been worried. And the project seven years ago is characterized by frequent turnovers, strategic shifts, and rivals poaching their talents.

This isn’t the first time several employees working on an Apple Car project have left the company. In June, the Apple Car team lost a few top managers, but the company is reportedly “actively hiring” new talent. More recently, Michael Schwekutsch, who left Tesla to join Apple in 2019, left the company to work for Archer.

Apple’s electric vehicle, internally called “Project Titan,” is expected to be equipped with a fully autonomous driving system, but the specific details of the vehicle, including its design, are unknown.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/08/bloomberg-apple-loses-even-more-engineers-from-its-car-project-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos