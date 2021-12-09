Audi celebrates the final model year of the TT RS in the US market with the Audi TT RS Heritage Edition





Five traditional color combinations celebrate the legendary 5-cylinder engine

The 2022 model will be available in a limited number of only 50 highly collectable TTRS models with the Heritage Edition nomenclature, which blends five different exterior paints from the past to celebrate the Audi Quattro heritage. The legendary Ur-quattro is powered by the renowned Audi 5-cylinder engine of the time, with the latest version supporting today’s high-performance Audi TT RS. The limited TTRS Heritage Edition is available in 5 different color combinations listed below with a 5-cylinder firing order, each limited to 10 units only.

Alpine White and Ocean Blue Leather and Diamond Silver Stitch Helios Blue Metallic Diamond Silver Leather and Ocean Blue Stitch Stone Gray Metallic and Crimson Red Leather and Jet Gray Stitch Tisian Red Metallic and Havana Brown Leather and Jet Gray Stitch Malakite Green Metallic and Cognac Brown Leather Black stitch

The combination of interior leather and contrast stitching is leveraged from Audi’s current portfolio of upholstery and includes some of the first color combinations for the US market. To further emphasize the exclusivity of the limited edition model, the TT RS Heritage Edition is a discreet yet unique “Heritage Edition” script etching followed by the 5-cylinder engine “1-2-4-5-3”. Shows the firing order. “, The” quattro “script on the rear quarter glass on the right side of each car is underlined.

In addition, the TT RS Heritage Edition offers an exclusive list of standard equipment.

Two-color smokeless charcoal-finished 20 “5-arm cutter design wheel Rear quarter glass Audi exclusive etching 174mph Maximum speed limiter Leather color 12 o’clock marker with Alcantara cover Steering wheel Alcantara cover with shift lever Mirror including Alu-optic external element housing OLED tail Light RS logo floor mat with contrast stitching sports exhaust with black tip electric spoiler / rear wing removed

Do you hear the sound of that heritage? It’s a legendary performance.

The 5-cylinder engine has deep historical roots in Audi’s DNA and is a fundamental pillar of its emotional connection with the Audi Sport brand. Engines have won countless motorsport wins, from rally courses around the world to IMSA GTO tarmac. In the legendary 24-hour race Nürburgring, five-cylinders became popular. Received the “International Engine of the Year Award” nine times in a row since 2010. Still, it was the unique sound of a 5-cylinder engine that captured the excitement of enthusiasts. Due to the odd number of cylinders, more specifically, the firing order of 1-2-4-5-3 gives the sound of Audi’s 5-cylinder engine an unmistakable symphonic rhythm with deep timbral features. indicate.

In addition to its visibility in motorsport, the legendary engine is reminiscent of the Ur-quattro coupe from the 1980s and has been part of the two US market Audi products over the past few years, the Audi TT RS coupe and the RS3 sedan. bottom. With 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, this engine is one of the brand’s more powerful engines, delivering a TTRS coupe from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Return of 5 cylinders.Social network comeback

Until 2012, 5-cylinder engines had not been in Audi’s portfolio for nearly 30 years. It was a dream to drive on the roads of the state until the first Audi TT RS made its global debut in the global market in 2009 and the Audi of America took the stance of delivering cars to the United States. In 2011, the Audi of America exhibited. Facebook’s signed petition to bring the first-generation TTRS to the US market has resulted in an astonishing 12,000 signatures in just one month.

Following the success of the social media campaign, the Audi of America unveiled its products in limited production for just two model years from 2012 to 2013. In both years, the Audi of America offered a total of about 1,200 highly collectable TT RS models, properly equipped with only a 6-speed manual transmission. This is the last manual transmission of Audi RS-models around the world.

Say goodbye

2022 is the last model year of the TTRS in the United States, but this model will continue to exist in other international markets for some time. The 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition and the 2022 Audi TT RS model will be available in the United States towards the beginning of 2022. The TTRS is celebrating its 10th anniversary since it was launched as a 2012 model in the US market.

There is no doubt that the limited edition model will be a popular model for enthusiasts and collectors. It celebrates the victory, performance and vast history of the legendary Audi brand 5-cylinder engine. RS3 will be available in the US next summer

Details of suggested retail price

model

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition

$ 81,450

2022 Audi TT RS

$ 73,200

The price does not include destination charges, sales tax, titles, options, and dealer charges of $ 1,045. The dealer sets the actual price.

For a complete array of all images of the TT RS Heritage Edition and Ur-quattro models, please visit https://media.audiusa.com.

the end

Audi of America Communications

Audi of America Communications

Mark Danke

Stephen Marks

Product Communication Director

Senior Specialist, Product and Technology Communication

Phone: +1 703 229 2549

Phone: +1 703 826 1363

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

www.media.audiusa.com

At Audi of America, we believe that the future is electricity. By 2025, the US model lineup will be 30% electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and globally promises net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 cars in the United States. With the introduction of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility. Learn more about who we are and how we are working to create a more electrical, innovative and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

This information and vehicle specifications are provisional and subject to change.

Source Audi of America

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audi-celebrates-final-model-year-of-the-tt-rs-in-the-us-market-with-the-audi-tt-rs-heritage-edition-301440661.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos