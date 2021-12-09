Antitrust proceedings against Big Tech: Apple, Facebook, Google, etc.





Big Tech is now Too Big. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are all about litigation, federal and state law, international action, and the general public, who are increasingly distrustful of these companies and aspiring to tighten regulations. We are faced with a very real threat to our considerable power to our daily lives. And enforcement.

Over the last few years, these companies have become bigger and stronger, and their business decisions range from what we buy and where we buy to the news and opinions we see on social media. It has had a great impact on our daily lives and society. .. What was once regarded as an exciting and innovative product that improved our lives has become a necessary evil for some because of the lack of competitors. For others, these companies provide the services they use and enjoy. Most often it’s probably a mixture of both.

Currently, there has been a bipartisan move to check these four companies by testing and expanding antitrust laws and their enforcers. Legislators have submitted numerous bipartisan bills to the House of Representatives and the Senate. Republican and Democratic state prosecutors have signed proceedings condemning anti-competitive practices and seeking financial and structural relief. The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust, on the other hand, are both led by candid Big Tech enemies and are set to proactively enforce antitrust laws. They are looking at Big Tech. No tests of this kind have been seen since the United States sued Microsoft for antitrust violations in 1998, leading to the rise of the company itself, which is being scrutinized today. Microsoft, on the other hand, was able to avoid the spotlight this time (depending on the day), even though it’s more valuable than all but Apple.

And while these five companies are touching all of our lives in ways we are unaware of, they are probably buried in the internet infrastructure we use all the time, so much. People don’t understand what they are accused of and what antitrust laws they are doing? Or what they are doing, and why it’s not as simple as breaking up Big Tech or letting the market decide. This five-part series details the pros and cons of these companies, the challenges they face, and how they and our lives will change if these efforts are successful.

How much control does Apple need to control your iPhone? Soumyabrata Roy / Nur Photo via Getty Images

Apple is the king of premium phones, tablets, laptops and watches. He is also the king of vertical integration. I own an iPhone, an operating system, and an App Store. This is the only way outside developers can get the app on their iPhone. Apple also makes some of its own apps. Today, the company is accused of abusing control of mobile devices to hurt competition, curb innovation, and drive prices higher. Apple says it only provides what customers want and expect.

Sara Morrison

Amazon (coming soon) Chris Latcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon dominates the world of e-commerce and has a highly profitable cloud computing division, which is dominated by companies that rely on marketplace platforms, or companies that sell directly to Amazon, warehouses. Some say it comes with a price paid by the delivery worker, and the consumer. Currently, the company is facing antitrust proceedings and complaints in the United States and abroad, and is facing the threat of a law prohibiting prioritizing its products.

Sara Morrison

Google (coming soon) Agence Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Google is so heavily woven into the structure of the Internet that it is literally synonymous with Internet search. It dominates the global smartphone operating system, web browsers, email providers, search engines, and digital advertising markets. Abuse of this rule reportedly resulted in billions of dollars in antitrust violations abroad and antitrust proceedings from almost all U.S. state prosecutors and the Department of Justice. I was fined.

Sara Morrison and Sirin Gaffary

Facebook (coming soon) Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Facebook, now known as Meta, is a social media giant. It earns billions of dollars from targeted ads based on our data and kills them to win potential competitors or uses them to secure their control They have been accused of spending billions of dollars. Regulators now want to split Meta into separate companies, but that’s not an easy task.

By Shirin Ghaffary and Sara Morrison

Microsoft (coming soon) Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Microsoft is one of the most valuable public companies in the world. Its Windows operating system is by far the most dominant. It has made several huge acquisitions. That certainly a big tech company. Still, it was mostly excluded from Big Tech’s calculations, probably because it had its own version 20 years ago. Microsoft’s past could be a future preview of Big Tech Fords.

Sara Morrison

Reporters: Sara Morrison, Sirin Gaffary Editors: Adam Clark Estes, Samantha Altman Photo Editors: Vita Honalver Graphics: Amanda Northrop Editors: Nisha Chittal Copy Editors: Elizabeth Crane, Tim Williams Engagement: Shira Tallo

