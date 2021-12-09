Apple Wins stays in the epic case and doesn’t need to implement App Store changes tomorrow





For the time being, Apple hasn’t provided developers with an alternative, as Apple has successfully won the continuation of the injunction that would have required a major change to the App Store by December 9. You can continue to request that you use the in-app purchase system.

Epicv in progress. A judge in the Apple proceedings ordered Apple to allow developers to provide customers with an alternative to in-app purchases, and she instructed Cupertino to implement the changes until December 9. .. Apple requested a stay, but she denied it, and after that denial, Apple brought the request to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals acknowledged the stay and said Apple had indicated that the appeal raised “serious problems” with the ruling in the original proceedings.

Apple, at least, has appealed to Epic Games, Inc. Did not show that Apple’s actions violated antitrust laws, but seriously questioned the benefits of the district court’s decision that the same actions violated California’s unfair competition law. Showed to throw. […]

Therefore, we accept Apple’s allegation to maintain part (i) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. The stay is valid until the delegation is issued in this appeal.

The court suspended the enforcement of the injunction until the case could be fully heard. This can take several months. The court will consider Apple’s appeal, but Apple can still operate the App Store.

In the initial ruling, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers restricts Apple from including “apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other action calls to direct customers to the purchasing mechanism.” An alternative payment option that says Apple is forbidden and does not require Apple to use the in-app purchase system.

Apple said that the proposed App Store changes could “break the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the App Store” and cause irreparable damage to Apple and consumers. Claiming to be sexual, Apple also claims that “complex and rapidly evolving legal, technical and economic issues” are caused by the necessary changes.

After reviewing the case, the injunction may be permanently invalidated if the Court of Appeals finally decides in favor of Apple. Apple’s victory today means that we’ll have to wait a few more months for legal proceedings to take place before the App Store changes are implemented.

As for Fortnite, there is no clear path for the app to return to the “App Store” and it seems that it will not continue to be available on Apple’s platform.

