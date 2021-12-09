Smartphone Concepts: Google May Replicate Smartphone Concepts In Global Markets





Google, which partnered with Reliance Geo to launch a low-priced smartphone for India earlier this year, has the potential to recreate this concept in the global market, top executives told ET.

Running on the Pragati OS custom-made Android operating system and targeting first-time Internet users, JioPhone Next provides Google with a model that can be used to develop similar products for other emerging markets. , Google India.

We are working with Jio (JioPhone Next) to test in India. But if you have the opportunity to take it beyond India, the answer is yes, he said in an exclusive interview with ET.

Google will take a much sharper view of the proposal to roll out ideas globally in the next four to eight quarters as the supply chain stabilizes and market reaction becomes clearer, Gupta added.

Calling the launch of JioPhoneNext built on PragatiOS a big game changer that facilitates access to the Internet, Gupta reveals a partnership between Jio and Google that allows people who can’t afford a smartphone to access the Internet. I said that I did. At Rs. 15,000 rupees.

This was also Google’s first investment from the $ 10 billion Indian Digitization Fund announced last year.

Low cost innovation

India is at the forefront of product development for American technology giants, with several new products and multilingual countries developed for low bandwidth globally scaled up. This includes Google Tez (now Google Pay), a successful payment product, as well as OfflineMaps and Files Go.

Android and Android Gohave are key features of Google and continue to partner with various OEMs to continue to find meaningful solutions for the new Internet, Gupta said.

Market estimates indicate that the number of smartphone users during the pandemic has risen to 125 million in the last four quarters, and Internet penetration will skyrocket from 35-40% to 60-70% over the next five years. .. In the pre-pandemic era, about 50 million new smartphone users are added each year.

The next wave of smartphone users will come from people who can’t afford a very expensive phone. According to Gupta, many new users coming in the next few years are looking for a value that is significantly different from the price.

Pragati OS with Android is built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next. Phones can be purchased with a prepayment of Rs 6,499 or with an equivalent monthly installment (EMI) plan for 18-24 months.

The OS was developed by both Jio and Google engineers with the goal of providing a seamless experience at an affordable price. JioPhone Next is created by UTL Neolync approved under the Production Link Incentive (PLI) scheme.

UTL Neolync is a joint venture between Bangalore-based UTL Group and Neolync Solution.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), invested Rs 2 billion (approximately $ 2.7 million) in Neolync Solutions earlier this month.

