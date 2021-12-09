Five winners of Dragon’s Lair 6> US Department of Defense> Department of Defense News





Five military personnel won the XVIII Airborne Corps Dragon’s Lair in Episode 6 on Monday, December 6th. These pioneers created three innovations and were selected by a panel of technical experts from Pentagon civilians.

US Air Force Flying Officer Justin O’Brien, assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, designed a battery-powered water-cooled plate carrier system designed to keep service members at Farrenheit cooling up to 30 degrees Celsius. Under hot and humid conditions.

Army Reserve Lieutenant Christian Lancere Reve, assigned to the California-based 453rd Chemistry Battalion, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict interior floor plans based on the building’s external architecture. bottom.

The third innovation is the M88 gunner harness system created by a team of three soldiers: Sergeant Keenan Millay, Sergeant. Carter Casey, and Spc. Jonathan King assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The team created a harness system for the M88 Recovery Vehicle to prevent injuries and deaths to the gunner due to vehicle accidents and rollovers.

“In this episode, we saw innovations ranging from augmented reality to machine learning to welding equipment in stock. The competition was fierce as five of the seven presentations could have been easily won. “It was,” said Captain Joe Butcino of the US Army, the general commander of the production of Dragons Rare. “This was the first time we had won three innovations, and the first time we had a truly joint Dragon’s Lair. There were innovations from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Army Reserves. Leaders too. It was from the private technology industry and DOD evaluating each pitch. “

Each innovation was identified by service members to resolve the inefficiencies of the entire Pentagon.

As a civilian architect, Ensign Army used his skill set to create a simplified algorithm for predicting internal layouts using an external architecture. His goal is to give fighters an edge in the evolving landscape of conflict. With his innovations, Strikecell can use AI and machine learning to predict the internal layout and lifecycle of any building on the planet.

The cooling system presented by Air Force Lieutenant O’Brien can prevent heat-related injuries to service members during combat and training.

“Heat-related injuries have plagued the Pentagon,” Air Force Lieutenant O’Brien said in his presentation. “From 2009 to 2019, more than 17 military personnel died from burns, and DOD spent more than $ 1 billion on burns,” he said.

The Fort Knox-based Army team has developed a gunner restraint system after the tragic death of fellow soldiers in the 2018 M88 rollover incident. The team searched for a restraint system for the M88 Recovery Vehicle within the Army Supply System, but it did. There was nothing.

After discovering the supply shortage, the team also realized that the gunner did not have the proper line of sight to fire an M2.50 caliber machine gun from the turret. Due to the short placement of the weapon, the gunner must lean on or sit on the vehicle to ensure proper aiming.

To fix both of these issues, the team created a 14.25-inch metal extension on the M2 mount to extend the gunner’s space and retractable, similar to the harness design used in other tactical vehicles. The gunner restraint system was bolted to the floor of the M88.

“The impact of this will be potentially significant by saving lives and preventing injuries,” said the Army Specialist. Jonathan King said. “A system that prevents you from being kicked out of the vehicle in the event of a rollover can save lives.”

As a winner of Dragon’s Lair 6, the innovator received an Army Distinguished Service Medal, a four-day Liberty Pass, and attendance at selected Army schools. Their ideas are taken over by the XVIII Airborne Corps and implemented throughout the unit.

“The next step is currently working with the Pentagon on a glide path towards the implementation of each of the three award-winning ideas, which is what we are working on right away,” Buccino said. ..

Captain Duffy belongs to the Public Relations Office of the XVIII Airborne Corps. Bragg, Kentucky.

