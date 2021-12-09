Ubisoft Breaks Game NFT Seal at Ghost Recon Breakpoint





Well, that happened. NFTs were brought into the field of video games by major gaming companies, defeating EA’s inevitable attempts at the next soccer game. The first, and perhaps not the last, Ubisoft to make it playable in HD games with NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and rely on energy-efficient technology is called Digits and will be available through Ubisoft Quartz. Will be. The numbers are unique in-game merchandise, starting with a limited edition gear for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint player character avatars and with a unique serial number.

From 1:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) on December 9th tomorrow, a limited number of M4A1 tactical rifles with a black and red color scheme called wolves will be on sale. Next, the dark gray Wolf Enhanced Helmet A on December 12th and the Wolf Enhanced Pants on December 15th. I don’t know how this will contribute to improving the game or a more enjoyable experience (Ubisoft is a cosmetic item (PvE or PvP) where the numbers are purely non-gameplay affecting on the website, but people are free I buy skins in games that can be played in, so I don’t mind blowing away the concept.

Ghost Recon’s NFT is still the solution to finding the problem. We supply in search of demand. NFTs are a sign of late capitalism, as salaries for college football coaches skyrocket and people build luxury condominiums that people can’t afford, huge income inequality and inadequate resources. It is the result of a good distribution. College football boosters, venture capital firms buying real estate, and video game companies aiming to withdraw more money from consumers all have capital without productive use, so they’re from fewer people Put it in the means of further withdrawing capital.

NFTs are described by Business Insider’s AmyCastor as a pump-and-dump scheme. NFTs convey proof of ownership without copyright or any physical object allegedly purchased. In that July article, Jorge Struffy, a professor of computer science at Campinas University, said that purely digital artifact patterns such as JPEG images and MP3 song files can be duplicated trillions of times, making every copy accurate. It claims that it cannot be collected because it can be duplicated. Same as the original. Not just similar or identical, but the same.

Individual NFTs are artificially increasing their value through bidding wars between crypto insiders. Then buy them because other ultra-rich people have more money than they can use productively, or the vast and obscure middle class people pour their savings into something and put it into it. I hope I can turn it over.

This can happen through a process called wash trade. For example, you could create an NFT, buy it from yourself for $ 1 million, sell it to someone for $ 500,000, and use Castors virtually. You earned $ 500,000 without creating value through production by convincing someone that the value of what you can’t really own will increase infinitely.

Ubisoft claims the value and security of Digits by being bound to the individual player’s gaming account. It’s probably harder to copy than the stone ape avatars that you can right-click and save to your hard drive. Ubisoft also told IGN that the company may reconsider the use of NFTs if it cannot guarantee that it will not have any negative impacts on the environment. The Proof of Stake system used by Ubisoft via the Tezos blockchain is more efficient than the Proof of Work system used by Bitcoin, but if the value is resold, players will be able to use other blockchains. It will be sold through the system.

MMO accounts are known to be sold on the internet at places such as MMO providers and player auctions, but the value is that you want to spend so much time upgrading your character, buying and upgrading gear. Based on not. So, are Ubisoft players going to spend money on this device in the hope that they will eventually resell them to those who somehow missed the boat and have more money? These first three items will be provided free of charge for Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint to players using the Ubisoft Connect PC, the Ubisoft ecosystem of player services.

Still, market value is rarely evaluated objectively. In 2019, Screen Rant reported that a lawsuit was filed in China when a man who paid $ 1.4 million for a Justice Online character lent it to a friend and the friend sold it for $ 552. The original owner regained the character, but had to pay the end customer $ 12,000.

Instead of giving ownership of the games themselves, game industry executives who have already claimed licenses to play games and microtransactions to make those games playable are themselves. It’s not surprising that we’re trying to make more money out of the thin air.

It reminds us of Philadelphia’s always sunny episodes where Frank tries to artificially inflate the value of some of Charlie’s paintings. As an art appraiser tells him towards the end, the value of art is only what people perceive as it. And the value of an NFT depends on how much you feel it’s worth owning in the name of something you can never actually own.

