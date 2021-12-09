More than 200 newspapers suing Facebook and Google for killing their ads





More than 200 newspapers have sued Facebook and Google, claiming that tech giants have tampered with the advertising market, sucked up revenue and ruined their business.

The proceedings have been filed on behalf of about 30 different companies that publish more than 200 separate small newspapers nationwide, including a pile of local publications in Texas, West Virginia, Mississippi, Ohio, and other states. increase.

In a recent merger in New York, the Department of Justice, along with several state prosecutors, sued Google for violating antitrust laws. Facebook faces similar antitrust proceedings from the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

Last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an antitrust allegation against both companies. Details of the proceedings have recently been revealed, and two tech giants are arguing for a collusion to put down competition and stay at the top of the digital advertising market.

Local newspapers are also discussing antitrust laws, aiming to regain past damages to newspapers by demanding payments commensurate with the money sucked up from the industry.

A complete list of plaintiffs working with a unified collection of lawyers and law firms has been published here by Axios.

If the newspaper wins, they could be hit by a storm with a settlement of three times the actual damages. Clayton Fitzsimmons, one of the newspaper’s lawyers, told Axios that the purpose of the proceeding was “to regain past damages to the newspaper” and “to establish a new system without newspapers,” although the numbers have not been disclosed. That’s it. ” It’s competitive again, but it can prosper. “

Fitzsimmons has mentioned a new Australian law that requires tech companies to pay publishers for content.

These companies are more powerful than Standard Oil in their heyday, so Da Greynolds, managing partner of HD Media, one of the companies in the proceedings, said no one wanted to take on them first. Says. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Reynolds added:

Facebook faces Google-like antitrust proceedings from the State Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission. AFP via Getty Images

The integrated proceedings are currently pending.

Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google said in a statement to the post: these claims are just wrong. Online advertising space is crowded and competitive, ad tech fees are below industry averages, and publishers maintain most of the revenue they earn from using our products. We are one of the world’s leading financial backers of journalism and have provided billions of dollars to support quality journalism in the digital age. “

If the newspaper wins, they could be hit by a storm with a settlement of three times the actual damages.Getty Images / Image Source

Anger among newspapers has been brewed for some time. According to a Pew Research survey last year, industry advertising revenue has fallen by 62% over the last decade, from $ 37.8 billion in 2008 to $ 14.3 billion in 2018. Meanwhile, newsroom employment has halved, but circulation has declined as well in weekday newspapers. The total circulation in 2007 was over 50 million, but in 2018 it decreased to about 28 million.

Meanwhile, tech giants like Google and Facebook are killing thanks to advertising revenue. Last year, Google’s parent company Alphabet earned $ 183 billion, more than 80% of which came from the advertising business, according to the company’s 2020 annual report.

