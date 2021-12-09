Rebranded Nomic Bio Raises $ 17 Million to Accelerate Development of Protein Measurement Platform





Nomic Bio has secured a new name and $ 17 million in Series A funding to support the growth of its protein measurement platform.

Nomic wants to revolutionize how medicines are developed and how diseases are diagnosed and treated.

Founded in 2017 by McGill University bioengineers, Nomic (formerly Nplex Biosciences) aims to build the world’s highest throughput protein measurement platform. Proteins are large and complex molecules that play a variety of important roles in the human body. They can show when the disease develops, how it progresses, and whether treatment is effective.

According to Montral-based start-ups, despite decades of technological advances in measuring DNA and RNA, the technology for measuring proteins has not yet been extended.

Nomic aims to address this issue through the nELISA platform, which enables scientists to measure more proteins at a lower cost at one time by leveraging advances in DNA nanotechnology, spectral multiplexing, and automation. increase. In doing so, Nomic hopes to revolutionize the way drugs are developed and the methods of diagnosing and treating diseases.

Milad Dagher, co-founder and CEO of Nomics, said our mission is to provide scientists with the tools they need to measure proteins in high resolution at unprecedented scale and cost to bring human health to life. Is to improve. .. We are pleased that Series A investors can share a vision of the future where proteomics information is broader and more easily accessible to all biomedical researchers.

The startup oversubscribed and the all-equity series A round was led by New York-based Lux ​​Capital, with participation from New York investor SR One, San Francisco Casdin Capital, and former Nomic institutional investors. .. Dagher attributed the round oversubscription to some successful pilots Nomic ran with top pharmaceutical companies last year.

Lux Capital partner Zavain Dar acknowledged that his ability to analyze the genome has improved. In this environment, early Canadian biotechnology software startups such as BioBox Analytics and Pheno Tips have emerged. Both are growing genomic spaces, as BioBox is designing technologies to help scientists analyze genomic data, and PhenoTips provides solutions that enable healthcare providers to manage their genomic medicine workflows. We are building a solution designed to help you.

Clearly, the next leap in understanding and treating illness comes from building on top of a new omic stack, Dahl said. What’s terribly lacking is the ability to analyze proteomes as easily as the genome, and the Lux team is confident that Nomic is taking the right approach in tackling that challenge.

Although Dagher mentioned protein research as an integral part of all stages of the biomarker and drug discovery process, the tools available to scientists today are a serious trade-off between multiplexing, cost, and throughput. I also emphasized that it shows.

According to Dar, Nomics technology enables optimal scalability [of proteins] In both content and throughput, without sacrificing cost, accuracy, or translationality.

With new capital, Nomics has totaled over US $ 21 million from past investor groups, including Montrals Real Ventures, New York-based 2048 Ventures and Y Combinator, with Nomic and then Nplex a Silicon Valley-based incubator. I participated in Winter. 2020 Demo Day.

To date, Nomic has worked with select partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to drive drug discovery efforts from medium-sized biotechnology companies to large pharmaceutical companies.

Dagher told BetaKit that the startup platform is particularly useful for screening and discovering groups working on indications such as immunotherapy, aging, and other diseases in which inflammation plays an important role. The CEO added that some of the most common uses of the Nomics platform include studies of disease-related immune cell responses to different types of stimuli and treatments.

The capital injection will grow the team, develop core automation capabilities, expand service and manufacturing labs in Montral and Boston, and scale up protein content on the platform, Dagher said. Specifically, one of our goals is to increase customer and early user access by freeing up enough bandwidth to profile over 100,000 samples quarterly. [in] Q2.

To reach these goals, Nomic plans to double its 20-person team by the end of next year.

