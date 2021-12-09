Government technology purchase frenzy is likely to continue after 2022





Municipalities are at the heart of people’s lives, but many have struggled to withstand the shocks of the blockade and other COVID-19 containment measures in March 2020. Like many industries, pandemics have highlighted flaws in public sector services and accelerated the need for new technology adoption and implementation. As the shock subsided and the post-COVID reality began, states and local governments realized that they could clearly no longer wait to face the challenges of staying here.

After years of tackling investment shortages, service and technology gaps, 2021 has brought about significant dynamic changes. On the demand side of the ledger, it costs a lot. Strong emergency stimulus measures were passed in response to the 2020 and 2021 pandemics, and a large infrastructure bill was enacted in late 2021 to improve services and increase efficiency from Washington to each country. Funding is skyrocketing in local governments. The money has spurred the desire of already huge investors for the government’s technology business to provide lightweight and simple solutions that ease the lives of local government workers and the citizens they serve.

As that money flows down to the state and local levels, there are multiple trends that lead to a firm belief that strong mergers and acquisitions of innovative government technology companies will continue at least throughout the current four-year election cycle. Exits or growth-minded operators in this area need to be proactive in considering options as it is time to move.

The federal IT fund is A-FLOWINITS, and it is well known that government and public agencies lag behind the private sector in IT spending and recruitment only at the local level. The prevalence of outdated and siled IT solutions at all levels of government still requires many institutions to do business directly, a modest fax machine that is a relic of communication in the 1980s and 90s. This is the main reason for relying on. The pandemic served to highlight the need for increased automation as the sudden demand for remote solutions revealed the extent to which many local governments were still working manually.

As just one example, the COVID-19 shutdown and distance rules were a rude awakening and an opportunity for modernization for municipalities that confirmed cash and parking fine payments directly or by mail.

Support is being driven by the federal government and its large spending bill. In March 2021, Congress injected $ 1 billion into the Technology Modernization Fund as part of the US Rescue Program, urging federal agencies to tackle urgent modernization challenges. The Biden administration aims to further boost it in 2022 by adding another $ 500 million to the State Department’s $ 2.8 billion IT spending, where improving cybersecurity is an important priority.

Meanwhile, state and local IT spending is expected to exceed $ 118 billion this year as US rescue program funding is distributed and used. This type of capital injection only adds fuel to the ever-growing M & A bonfire.

Over-engineering: the root of local government problems To date, the largest government technology companies offering technology-based solutions at local-level companies such as Tyler Technologies, Granicus, and Central Square have to deal with large and complex municipalities. We have scaled up by building integrated solutions for. Unique needs and use cases across diverse groups.

These companies are generally struggling to lower the market. Their solutions are often too complex and expensive for small cities, towns and counties. Startups with user-friendly solutions that follow a rough version of the 80/20 rule (in this case, 20% of the cost of a custom solution covers 80% of use cases) are in a position to thrive in this level of market.

Entrepreneurs are seeing this opportunity to create lightweight solutions for local governments. The proliferation of open source software platforms and cloud solutions has spurred innovation aimed at rethinking almost every aspect of the way local government employees work.

The value unleashed by simplifying complexity is immeasurable. However, companies operating in this area are often undercapitalized due to the large lifts needed to reach major milestones such as $ 10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). It rarely attracts the attention of VC investors.

IN WALKS Private Equity Increases Capital Here Private Equity emerges and is eager to use its capital resources to drive integration, innovation and service suite optimization for local government SaaS solutions. All the features of traditional private equity investment are demonstrated: Large addressable markets: One-third of US GDP is spent by governments at all levels, and government IT spending is high. The part occurs at the state and local levels. Play: Municipalities have the ultimate reliable source of income in the form of taxes and state and federal funding, and the demand for their services is evergreen. Technical solutions for underserved local governments are in high demand. Opportunity for great confusion: The integration of solutions across a single platform provides the opportunity to bundle and monetize relationships with a single municipality over and over again through a range of product offerings. Desirable Indicators: Government and other public sector agencies are generally resistant to change and are the most desirable SaaS customers, with good providers achieving strong levels of logo retention, net dollar retention, and ARR. I will be able to do it. Accelerating Integration The government’s technology M & A activity continues to skyrocket and transactions are spreading to every corner of the space. Now the next wave of integration is approaching us.

We see 2022 as the year when private equity platforms and integrators begin to collect and bundle best-in-class SaaS solutions to meet the core needs of local governments servicing populations of less than 100,000.

Business owners tackling small municipal challenges with simple, simple and affordable technology see before capital grows or partners with large platforms that require specific integrable solutions. You will have a chance that you have never had before.

Douglas (DJ) Palmer, Jr. Is a board member of Ascend Capital Group, a mid-sized investment bank focused on government technology. He has worked with some of the world’s most reputable technology companies to complete over $ 3 billion in M ​​& A transactions.

