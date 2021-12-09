Google Year in Search 2021: This is what Google searched the most for the year





Google’s annual summary of the top searches on the platform. Every year, Googles Year in Search for 2021 lists topics, trends, personalities, news, and more that people searched for that year. And, as Year in Search 2021, Indians’ love for cricket is reflected in online search both domestically and globally. IPL 2021 led Google search in India, but searches related to the India-Australia cricket series became the world’s top in 2021. With the exception of the India-Australia series, the India-England series also ranked in the top five. Every year, Googles Year in Search revisits. This year’s top search trends in India and 70 other countries. According to Google, Year in Search provides a unique perspective on the most trending moments of news, entertainment, sports and other topics that users around the world are looking forward to. Search What the world searched for in 2021 on Google? Cricket continued to lead the charts this year, including basketball (in the form of the NBA) and football (in the form of the Eurocup). The most searched news topic list was the acquisition of Afghanistan’s Taliban, followed by AMC shares and Covid vaccination drives. The list also included a cryptocurrency named Dogecoin and GME stocks. The Most Searched Actor and Athlete Alec Baldwin spent a year full of horrific events that made him the top of the list of most searched actors, and Pete Davidson was spotlighted after his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Continued. Then, after a ruffle at the NCB, the list included Aryan Khan, followed by Gina Carano, who became famous for Hollywood movies such as Fast and Furious. The final candidate on the list is American actor Armie Hammer. The most searched athlete list was Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen, followed by renowned American golfer Tiger Woods. American gymnast Simone Biles followed British tennis player Emma Raducanu in third place. The last place on this list was occupied by American football player Henry Lux III. Most Searched Foods and Games The most searched food of the year was Bilia Tacos, followed by Nasi Goreng and Feta Pasta. The last two places were charcuterie board and Japanese ginger. PopCat was the most searched game list, followed by FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042. The fourth place on this list was occupied by Monster Hunter Rise, followed by Resident Evil Village. Most Searched Movies, TV Shows, Songs The most searched movie list of the year is Eternals, followed by Black Widow and Dune. The fourth place on this list was claimed by Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings, followed by Red Notice. The most searched TV shows on this year’s list included two Marvel Productions, with Squid Game at the top of the list, followed by Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai, and Loki. The most searched song of the year was a driver license by Olivia Rodrigo, followed by Montero (call it by your name) by Lil Nas X. The third song on this list was claimed by another Lil Nas X song named Industrybaby. Jack Harlow, Walker Hayes’s Fancy Like, and SB19’s MAPA take fifth place. FC Barcelona insisted in 4th place, followed by Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

