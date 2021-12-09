Defeat China with freedom of technology





There are plans in China. It wants to become the dominant technology country by 2035. When you look, it’s clear to see how they are being implemented in that plan. They are investing heavily in hardware and software development to catch up with and eventually overtake the United States. If they are successful, please fully experience the serious impact on our economy and national security.

We have long been world technology leaders, and it’s understandable that many Americans take it for granted. Surprisingly, it happened without the emergence of state-sponsored central plans from the market for ideas and innovation. Bottom-up driven technological advances by American entrepreneurs have brought unprecedented prosperity around the world.

China has another vision. The Chinese Communist Party innovation brand is not designed to promote prosperity. Motivated by maximizing state power. Empower both our people and the world stage.

Increasingly, Americans are aware of the threat that China represents. It is time for our policy makers to pay attention and begin implementing policies that deal with this threat with the appropriate gravity.

It starts with not binding our hands to policies that reduce the competitiveness and innovation of US-based tech companies. While consumer protection policy changes need to be considered, legislation that radically changes established publishing and moderation policies is a clear example of the wrong direction. The protection of privacy and freedom of speech to create the products that companies want should be maintained. The individual decision to use the product should continue to be the driving force of the free market, not the government.

Not only do we need to prevent voluntary obstacles to American tech companies, but we also need to take proactive steps to confront and hold China accountable. Well-known, they fostered cybercrime and stole intellectual property from American companies. And we had to make great efforts to ensure that CCP-backed companies like Huawei and TikTok did not compromise our national security.

While these defensive tactics are necessary, we also need to continue our attacks by comprehensively strengthening the competitiveness of American tech companies.

It is also important for the future of Montana as our technological economy has begun to take off. According to Montana Business Quarterly, Montana’s technology sector grew seven times faster than any other sector last year. According to another analysis, the median wages of technicians in Montana are 65% higher than the median wages of all other professions. Montana is adding tech jobs faster than most other states, and that trend is expected to accelerate. Technology investment is being made in Montana and will have a positive impact on the state as a whole. However, it can only continue if the United States remains competitive and has dominant technological capabilities.

And in order to maintain its superiority, policy makers must accept what led us here in the first place. The United States is a major technology nation today because it has defended innovation and entrepreneurship more than anywhere else in the world. We must continue to provide innovators with the space they need, without undue regulation.

The dynamic market for ideas that exist in the United States is our trump card. It can and will defeat China’s central planning approach. But only if you allow it to function freely.

Kenneth Bogner is a Marine Veteran and Republican State Senator from Miles City.

