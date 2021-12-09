A global pandemic ignites a new era of public safety innovation





History shows that times of crisis and turmoil are often the driving forces behind innovation and growth. This is more pronounced than public security, where people at the forefront of law enforcement and emergency response need to adapt quickly to meet the safety and security needs of the communities in which they serve.

As an example, you don’t have to look back for more than a few decades. Consider the horrific massacre at Columbine High School in 1999. As a result, police reassessed the response tactics and promoted the implementation of panic buttons and other technologies that connect schools to first responders. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 unveiled the limitations of Louisiana’s communications system, leading to investment in wireless systems that can withstand the hurricane’s strong winds and floods. Just last year, George Floyd’s murder unveiled the need for video to record encounters between law enforcement agencies and the general public, accelerating the deployment of wearing cameras.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. Motorola Solutions recently commissioned Goldsmith at the University of London to conduct its first global research study to better understand how public security agencies around the world have adapted to overcome new challenges and threats. .. The survey, which includes a survey of 12,000 citizens and interviews with more than 50 public security agencies and experts in 10 markets around the world, found ample evidence of innovation and revealed stories from across the United States. ..

The Emergency Communications Department in Alexandria, Virginia, has adopted a mobile call processing solution. It looks and operates exactly like the call processing system at the Public Security Bureau, so staff don’t have to learn a new system. The success of mobile solutions not only enables remote work to survive pandemics, but also attracts attention from other agencies as part of a broader disaster preparedness plan for scenarios such as severe storms, hurricanes, and wildfires. It is increasing. Other agencies have taken a different approach, migrating key functions of command center software to the cloud, allowing them to remotely manage some components of their workflow.

The Boston Police Department (BPD), like many agencies across the country, faced similar challenges of physically separating staff from each other and helping staff work remotely. Many BPD team members live outside the coverage areas of urban and land mobile radio (LMR) networks, where departments rely on mission-critical communications. The division was able to deploy broadband push-to-talk services in a few days, extending group communications beyond the wireless coverage area to non-wireless users. Connecting to the LMR network allows staff to monitor wireless communications in the city from home to allow departments to continue communications and collaboration. BPD plans to use post-pandemic services to enhance communication across departments.

Los Angeles Airport Police employs more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies and civilians with a mission to ensure safe and secure operation at the world’s third busiest airport, with incident response data. It relies heavily on technology to collect and store. The department leverages an upgraded in-house CAD system with integrated record management to consolidate and capture important information from a variety of sources such as 911s, LMR systems, camcorders, and data resources. , Correlation, and distribution could be streamlined. Centralizing the data has enabled LA Airport Police to proactively assess threats and respond faster and more efficiently with the right resources. This is of paramount importance to the department’s pandemic response.

Pandemic-led innovations, from video security solutions to raise awareness of events as they occur, to adopt cloud-based technologies for distributed operations, and to enhance key voice and data communications to enhance collaboration. There are many examples of. The social impact of COVID-19 has been felt for decades, but if history tells us something, technological advances will emerge and public security agencies will be prepared for future events. increase.

Paul Steinberg is Senior Vice President of Technology at Motorola Solutions, responsible for technology policy, standards, and strategic technology projects. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Telecommunications Industry Association, the Technical Advisory Board of the Federal Communications Commission and the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council.

