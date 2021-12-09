Spoiler Note: Google says Squid Game was the most trending TV show in 2021





Google’s 2021 search data has been released.

James Martin / CNET

Google has released a 2021 search, looking back on Wednesday’s top trend search last year. The list of search giants is a compilation of some of the top trends in Google search this year in the world and the United States, delving into categories such as TV shows, sports teams, news, and video games.

Not surprisingly, squid games were at the top of the list of TV shows. According to Google, the hit Netflix series also ranked in the top 10 of all trend searches in 2021. Squid Game has landed on top of searches for the T20 World Cup Cricket Championship and for rapper DMX, who died in April. In the TV category, Squid Game was followed by Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai, and Loki.

Marvel also dominated the 2021 popular movie search, with Eternals, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings all on the list. Also available are Dune, Red Notice, Mortal Kombat, Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Google has noticed that these are the top trend searches of the year and are a bit different from the most searched queries in a particular time frame. Google says it better identifies topics that saw a big surge in 2021.

Other Google searches that were in vogue in 2021: actor Alec Baldwin, food Bilia Tacos, and ranch water were the most popular alcoholic beverage recipes in the United States. Leading the trendy song category was Olivia Rodrigo’s driver license, which included PopCat, FIFA 22, and Battlefield 2042.

