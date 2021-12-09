New holding company integrates aviation-focused digital and technology businesses





Avia Solutions Group, the world’s leading aerospace services group, has announced the launch of digital aero technology. This is a new business unit that integrates both digital companies working in the aviation industry and companies focused on technology. The group sees great potential in the aviation sector of the media, digital, technology and IT businesses and is creating new units to maximize the potential of these innovative sectors as a whole. The new unit brings together companies involved in the development of media, content, recruitment, training, online platforms and smart tools.

In 2020, the global aviation technology market is valued at $ 4.95 billion and is widely expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% between 2021 and 2028. With these positive growth forecasts and the widely recognized digital opportunities for technological development in the aviation industry, the Avia Solutions Group has integrated some of its existing industry-leading companies into this new business unit. This new business unit aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration between companies.

Julius Norkunas, newly appointed CEO of Digital Aero Technologies, said the new venture aims not only to drive innovation and inter-company projects across ASG, but also to attract new business ideas looking for a thriving entrepreneurial environment. increase. We build an innovative and creative startup community. There you can develop your thoughts, ideas and aspirations with existing companies that are already on a growth journey.

Norkunas has been working on innovative ideas and start-ups for many years. Soon, we will open a new digital, technology and innovation center called AeroCity Tech Valley. This center can provide all the support and investment that group companies need. Ideas to grow.

Through corporate venture capital from AeroCity Tech Ventures, Digital Aero Technologies will invest in developing companies, ready to introduce innovative solutions and technologies, smart ideas, and unique perspectives to the aviation industry. I am looking for a determined individual. DAT’s venture capital team works with start-ups to attract the best talent to develop ideas and technologies, while providing product marketing and brand awareness expertise to bring to market for all companies. We offer the best opportunity to enter.

€ 3 million investment in AeroTime

One of the first companies to join DAT is AeroTime, the leading global aviation platform. It specializes in media, content, recruitment, events, and advisory services for the aviation industry. AeroTimes’ primary channel, aerotime.aero, attracts nearly 1.5 million unique users each month and is rapidly recognized by the aviation industry as one of the major “destination” destinations for industry news and information. increase. Through its recruitment business, AeroTime helps aviation professionals such as pilots, flight attendants, and engineers return to work after a pandemic and works with airlines around the world to fill vacant seats. AeroTimes’ flagship conference program, called the “Air Convention,” will be back in late 2022. The company brings together aviation industry leaders from around the world to discuss, discuss and make decisions about the future of the industry.

AviationCV.com is one of the world’s leading aviation job boards and part of AeroTime Recruitment. AviationCV.com enrolls aviators and people working across the industry to not only highlight the professional aviation vacancies that exist around the world, but also to ensure they know the opportunity to quickly secure their next role. Prior to the pandemic, AviationCV.com attracted 150,000 monthly visitors, but is now being rebuilt, with the professional and skilled airlines and other airlines needing a myriad of roles. We are helping to reach the candidates who have made it. AviationCV.com invests in new product development for both individual and corporate clients. Start with an enhanced database of aviation professionals who want to build over 100,000 people around the world.

Richard Stephenson OBE, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of AeroTime, said: Our number of visitors and engagement is increasing, our product range is evolving, we hire aviation experts from all over the world to join our team and are widely known as one of the most influential platforms in the aviation industry. It is designed to be used. This is just the beginning, and this new investment will allow us to turbocharge our plans and accelerate progress while continuing our journey to become the number one multi-service aviation platform.

Digital Aero Technologies has invested € 3 million in AeroTime to help the company reach and exceed its ambitious goals. AeroTime will soon move to a new facility, allowing it to create high-quality, timely content in its own state-of-the-art TV studio, and more effectively target the latest news delivery through a multi-channel approach. increase.

Investing in DAT will help AeroTime continue its global reach, allowing it to develop and enhance its service offerings and hire the right teams around the world, from Australia to Austria and from the United States to the United Kingdom. .. With this investment, AeroTime is ready to reach its ultimate goal of becoming the world’s most influential, engaging and most readable aviation platform.

