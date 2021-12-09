Winners Announcement — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Metapack, Asda, Carrefour UAE, Situ Live, Starbucks, Oracle, Go Instore and Halla are one of the winning companies in the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

The winners and acclaimed companies were announced at an exclusive event last night in central London, attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors.

So, without any further effort, here are the latest participants who have been inducted into the RTIH Innovation Awards Hall of Fame.

Category 1 Brick and Mortar Innovation-Sponsored by StoreSpace WINNER: Lifvs / Priceer

Lifvs is Europe’s largest unmanned 24-hour grocery store chain. Launched in 2019, the unstaffed store site currently spans 27 stores.

LIFVS introduced ESL from the Pricers Plaza platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution, to enhance sophisticated in-store digital capabilities.

Category 2 Supply Chain Innovation Winner: Metapack

In the outbreak of the coronavirus, retailers are beginning to rethink their supply chain and store objectives, looking to implement technologies such as Metapacks Ship-from-Store that give them the flexibility to handle online orders from physical locations. increase.

Category 3 Payment innovationWINNER: Checkout.com

Checkout.com’s approach to online payments has made it a trusted provider behind major online retailers and platforms such as H & M and Klarna.

Category 4 Most Innovative UK Retailer-Sponsored by QVALON Winner: Asda

Asda has launched the musicMagpies SMART Drop kiosk over the counter.

These self-service kiosks allow customers to safely recycle old and unwanted mobile phones in a convenient and easy-to-understand way.

Category 5 Most Innovative Retailers (Other Countries)-Sponsored by QVALON WINNER: Carrefour UAE

In September, Majid Alhutime, which owns and operates shopping malls, retail stores and leisure facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced the launch of Carrefour City +, a checkout free store.

We are working with Russian technology giant Yandex to find an autonomous technology solution that enhances Carrefour’s UAE last mile delivery capabilities.

This makes Carrefour the first omni-channel retailer to use self-driving robots to deliver online orders in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim also participated in IBM Food Trust, a blockchain-enabled initiative running on the IBM Cloud.

As a result, Carrefour UAE has become the first retailer in the region to provide customers with a new level of insight and transparency regarding food sources through end-to-end visibility of products throughout the supply chain.

Category 6 Most Innovative Pure Play-Sponsored by Selazar WINNER: Farfetch

Farfetch has partnered with fashion startup DRESSX to mark the launch of its pre-order collection on the e-commerce platform for the first time by dressing the influencer’s global community in digital dresses and creating virtual editorial shoots.

We also announced a donation program for US customers.

thredUPs Resale-as-a-Service enhances the experience and allows customers to earn shopping credits and raise money for charity while extending the life of their garments.

Meanwhile, Snap has opened the lid of its virtual fitting partnership with Farfetch.

Category 7 Technology Vendor of the Year (UK) Winners: Personify XP

Personify XP uses single-session data to understand and segment everyone who visits your company’s website and dynamically update these segments as your customers shop.

Highly recommended: Jisp

Jisp is a start-up that provides mobile marketing, shopping and payment solutions for convenience stores.

Category 8 Technology Vendors of the Year (Remaining World) Winners: Standard AI

Standard AI has developed a computer vision-based autonomous solution. This allows retailers to quickly and efficiently transform existing stores into a customer check-out-free experience without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Category 9 Startup of the Year WINNER: Halla

Hallas’ human favorite engine is marketed as the only such solution in the world specifically designed for groceries.

Generate personalized search results, recommendations, and product alternatives that map in real time to the unique human preferences of grocery shoppers. The result is a larger basket, more rewards, and the best grocery experience possible.

Highly recommended: Treet

Treet helps customers increase the sustainability of their e-commerce brands and own second-hand sales by initiating a resale experience where they buy and sell each other.

The brand unlocks new revenue channels and manages the entire experience from support to logistics while accessing new customers from each sale.

Category 10 Best Coronavirus Innovation-Sponsored by Critizr WINNER: Red Ant

Developed as an extension of the customer app during a pandemic, Red Ants’ shoppable virtual consultation solution was the first to market of this kind.

Highly recommended: Burger King Russia / Qvalon

Qvalon is working with Burger King Russia to integrate all business processes that regulate and monitor the quality of cleaning and cleaning services into mobile applications, develop a special digital checklist, and develop all hygiene and safety standards related to Covid. And guaranteed compliance with the protocol.

Category 11 Technology Implementation of the Year (UK) Winners: Sofology / Hullabalook

Hullabalook worked with Sofology to build a 2D room builder, Create Your Look. This allows customers to explore the retailer’s entire product range in one place, create exciting product combinations in room settings, and actually visualize which products look best at home.

Highly recommended: B & Q / Marxent

B & Q has moved from providing siled in-store kitchen planning services to a whole new omni-channel approach to creating a customer’s dream home.

Introduced a cloud-based 3D kitchen planner. This allows retail store staff to work directly or virtually with shoppers looking to modify or design their kitchen.

Category 12 Technology Implementation of the Year (Other Countries) Winners: Starbucks / Oracle

Gerri Martin-Flikinger, Executive VP and CTO of Starbucks, led a journey of transformation and modernization that allowed the company to quickly pivot at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starbucks can work with Oracle to quickly launch services to meet new customer requirements such as mobile orders and payments, voice orders, national deliveries, curbside pickups, new drive-through and pickup locations, and more. I did.

Category 13 Best Retailer / Technology Supplier Relationship (UK) Winners: Ribble / Go Instore

Ribble, a bespoke bicycle retailer, has decided to partner with GoInstore in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak, finding an opportunity to leverage its limited physical presence to offer improved travel to online customers. bottom.

Ribble wanted to offer personalized consultation to customers who weren’t near the showroom.

Seize opportunities before the blockade in 2020, integrate Go Instore into a long-term digital strategy, focus your entire team on answering video calls, and give online shoppers the same special experience as in-store customers. Did.

Highly recommended: Reiss / Retail247

Reiss is one of the first customers of Retail 247s and has a relationship of more than 5 years.

Engagement began with consulting and now covers projects, infrastructure, and key solutions.

Category 14 Best Retailer / Technology Supplier Relationship (Remaining World) Winners: 1822 Denim / 3DLOOK

1822 Denim used 3DLOOK’s YourFit. This is an e-commerce solution that virtualizes your shopping experience and adds changing rooms to your online customer journey.

Highly recommended: Decathlon / PAL Robotics

Decathlon and PAL Robotics will launch a global partnership, assist teams and improve store experience after the latter StockBot inventory tracking and data collection solution has been selected to deploy in the former stores in multiple countries. I did.

Category 15 Overall Winner-QVALON WINNER Sponsored by: Carrefour UAE

See the categories of the most innovative retailers (the rest of the world).

Category 16-MarxentRTIH Editors Choice Award Organizer Winner: Situ LIve

SituLive, a new immersive consumer experience rethinking traditional commercial retail models, opened in Westfield London this fall.

Congrats!

Scott Thompson, RTIH Editor and Founder, said: :: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail sector, so it was great to recognize outstanding examples through the awards.

The competition was more intense than ever, so winning was never a pointless feat.

Congratulations to all the award-winning and highly regarded companies. And thank you to the 2021 Jury. Thank you for your cooperation in creating the winner list.

