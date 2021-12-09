This is why Oppo is lagging behind in the folding phone race, Oppo CPO says in an open letter





Oppo announced its first foldable cell phone ahead of the Inno Day 2021 event scheduled for December 14th. The company shared a post on Twitter, a microblogging site, and first glimpsed the next foldable cell phone called Oppo Find N. Lau will take on the new role of Oppos Chief Product Offer (CPO). The foldable phone on the other side is expected to feature an 8-inch LTPOOLED internal display and a cover display with punched holes design. It is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 and is said to offer a 32MP selfie camera. Prior to his official debut, Lau wrote an open letter introducing Oppo Find N. Here is what he wrote. Hello everyone, today I would like to introduce a new product. OPPOFindN is a truly foldable smartphone. It is easy to use and can provide an innovative experience. This is the first foldable flagship smartphone that is the result of four years of intensive research and development and six generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO for the future of smartphones, and I’m really excited since I became OPPO’s Chief Product Officer. After more than a decade of rapid development, the smartphone industry has hit a wall. Fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography with multiple focal lengths, or 5G connectivity, smartphone development is reaching its limits and continues to innovate with new ideas and new approaches. So the question that people of all manufacturers and products are thinking is what’s next for smartphones? So far, the evolution of smartphones has focused on the display panel, first combining a small display with a large keyboard, and evolving into today’s full-screen smartphones. But in an era when everyone had a phone with a similar configuration, the smartphone experience was stalled. If we can find a way to break the bottleneck of smartphone displays, we can revolutionize efficiency and interactivity again. OPPO achieved this four years ago, and since then the team has been creative. We have been working tirelessly to find a solution. OPPO has always stepped into the unknown, looking for groundbreaking and innovative answers, while exerting restraints on impacting the user experience. For OPPO, we encourage you to launch your product at a later date when you’re ready to deliver a great user experience, rather than just catching up with trends. In April 2018, the first generation of FindN prototypes was born. first. While several other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as practicality, durability and user experience make foldable devices a more feasible everyday driver for most people. I can not do it. When I returned to OPPO last year, I was excited to take over this major project and guide the team to overcome the final hurdle to realizing this dream. In this process, two principles have guided us to make this product a reality. First and foremost, the device must be beautiful. Today, as our industry creates more sophisticated and complex technologies, it is becoming increasingly important for us to think about what a good product should be based on the basic needs of each and every one of us. .. We believe that a good product must first be beautiful, comfortable and simple in design, natural and comfortable material. You need to provide strong performance while maintaining proper weight and size. Especially for large screen foldable devices, you need to get used to it. OPPO Find N has achieved each of these. Second, the product must be really convenient and easy to use. We need to provide our users with a balanced experience. For foldable smartphones, both closed and open screen experiences should be just as easy to use. In addition, you need to create breakthrough and efficient experiences that traditional smartphones can’t offer. For the past decade, OPPO has been a leader in key smartphone technologies such as display, connectivity and camera technology. Using Find N, we solved the main problems of previous foldable smartphones, such as display wrinkles and the overall durability of the device, by inventing the best hinge and display design available today. .. We look forward to truly advancing the folding screen experience. For us, the name FindN represents a new possibility. We are leading the next chapter on smartphones. The innovative experience of this new form factor will undoubtedly rock the industry. Find N is OPPO’s unique solution in the increasingly homogenized smartphone industry. On December 15th, the second day of OPPOINNO Day, we would like to invite you to witness the launch of this exciting new product. Pete

