Twitter confirmed that Project Guardian is watching over today’s protagonist





According to Bloomberg’s report, Twitter’s secret Project Guardian aims to protect users with controversial characters and large numbers of followers from trolls and the onslaught of haters. The platform reportedly maintains a list of thousands of users that Twitter considers to be at high risk of harassment. This includes musicians, professional athletes, journalists, and other users who still stand out.

Bloomberg states that if Twitter receives a report of a fraudulent post related to an account on the list, Twitter’s content moderation team will respond to that report sooner than any other report. The idea behind this program is that Twitter can prevent the spread of harmful content, maintain prominent tweeter content, and reduce the likelihood of talking about bullying on the platform.

It may include users involved in viral Twitter dramas, but it is usually temporary.

Yoel Roth, head of site integrity on Twitter, told Bloomberg that a large number of users make up the Project Guardian list and don’t have to be celebrities. It may include users involved in viral Twitter dramas, but it is usually temporary. After 15 seconds of fame, Twitter will remove the user from Project Guardian, but other users will be in a more permanent place on the list. As Bloomberg states, if a Twitter employee notices a large number of nasty messages, even if the user isn’t aware, the user may be added to the program. .. On the other hand, well-known users can also ask their managers to personally ask Twitter to increase their protection.

According to Bloomberg, previously registered users of Project Guardian include make-up artist James Charles, Egyptian activist Wael Ghonim, and former US Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb. Twitter also uses this program to protect journalists who cover controversial topics such as the January riots and 8chan.

Project Guardian doesn’t just protect users.It also protects Twitter from bad PR

In addition to Project Guardian, Bloomberg discovered that Twitter uses several other factors to prioritize responses to user reports. This includes post impressions, the number of followers of the user in question, and whether the reported tweet is actually harmful. There seems to be no sign that a particular incident has ignited the creation of the program, but Bloomberg says it may have been there for more than two years.

As Bloomberg points out, Project Guardian doesn’t just protect users. It also protects Twitter from bad PR. In March, Twitter was accused of not being able to tame the bully who attacked former model Chrissy Teigen. Troll targeted Teigen by making unfounded claims that she was part of a conspiracy theory that included a circle of celebrity pedophiles. She quit Twitter as a result of bullying (although she returned afterwards). Critics said Teigen himself did not blame the barrage platform for abuse, but Twitter claims that he could do more to protect Teigen.

Shortly before this revelation, Twitter made rapid changes to its platform. In just one day, Twitter acquired the messaging platform Quill, rolled out tests to change the reporting process, started piloting individual content alerts, and started experimenting with TikTok-style For You tabs. The surge in this announcement took place in the first week or so after former Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO. In an interview shortly after Agrawar took over, he said he wanted to speed up Twitter and streamline its operations.

