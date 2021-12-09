Chromecast with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Google TV: Which Should I Buy?





Amazon vs Google. The difference between Fire TV and Google TV. This is a conversation we’ve had before either the Fire TV Stick 4K Max or the Chromecast with Google TV was announced. Now let’s decide only once which is the best choice.

Chromecast with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Google TV: Breakdown

Source: Amazon

As with many of the best smart home products and best streaming devices, the decisions you make result in personal taste. But before we dive deeper, let’s take a look at the differences between the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Chromecast with Google TV from a hardware perspective.

Both of these streaming devices utilize one HDMI port on the back of the TV and are powered using a standard USB-A plug. Amazon is well-known for having a great Voice Remote with the best Fire TV Stick, and with 4K Max you can get a whole new 3rd generation Voice Remote. In addition to quick access to Amazon Alexa, the remote control has shortcut buttons to open Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +. With the included remote control, you can easily control the TV itself, such as adjusting the volume and turning the TV on and off.

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

When migrating to Chromecast with Google TV, this will be the first Google streaming device to launch with a remote control. Until now, you had to rely on your phone to control what was on the TV. It works like a traditional Chromecast, but that’s no longer the case. Still, the included remote has a dedicated assistant button and two shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Chromecast, Google TV Size 99 x 30 x 14mm 162 x 61 x 12.5mm Processor MediaTek MT8696 Amlogic S905XS Operating System Fire TV Google TV RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 8GB 8GB Image Quality Up to 4K UHD (3840×2160) Up to 4K UHD (3840×2160) Dolby Vision Yes Yes HDR HDR10 / HDR10 + / HLG HDR10 / HDR10 + Remote 3rd Generation Alexa Voice Remote Assistant Voice Remote Wi-Fi 6 Yes No View Security Camera Images Yes Yes Game Amazon Luna Google Stadia

When it comes to the capabilities of these streaming devices, they are about the same. Both support HDR10 / HDR10 + with Dolby Vision and can process up to 4K UHD content. Both Amazon and Google contained 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. This hopes both devices will be improved in future releases, but storage should be sufficient in most cases.

One of the biggest reasons to compare the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with the Fire TV Stick 4K is the addition of live view picture-in-picture. Amazon claims that this feature will be available on future Fire TV devices, but for the time being, 4K Max remains the only device that includes it. With Live View PiP, you can see who’s in the door without stopping what you’re looking at just to answer the door. Not called the same, but if you’re using one of the best security cameras, Chromecast with Google TV has the same features.

Source: Amazon

The difference begins to appear as you go into the details. For example, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. This means enjoying faster Internet speeds and reducing the number of potential bottlenecks that could otherwise occur. Chromecast with Google TV is a bit older than Amazon’s, so it has limited Wi-Fi connectivity. But on the bright side, Chromecast supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz network connections.

Yet another similarity is in the game. Both Amazon and Google have new game streaming services available to users. Amazon Luna is the new option of the two and works better than ever on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The same is true for Chromecast with Google Stadia and Google TV, but this feature wasn’t available at the time of release.

Chromecast with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Google TV: Everything You Like

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Now let’s get down to the brass studs. Both of these streaming devices have no mistake, as they both have access to the best streaming services. The only real advantage of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is that it’s compatible with Wi-Fi 6, but Chromecast is fighting 5GHz network support.

Another area to remember is price. Except for the holiday season, you can buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for about $ 70, while the Chromecast with Google TV can be bought for $ 50. But during the holiday season, both of these can be found for about $ 40.

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

So the last question that remains is whether you need a streaming device with Alexa or a streaming device with the Google Assistant. While Amazon Alexa has the advantage of using the best routines, Chromecast puts the power of Google in the palm of your hand. It’s hard to make an identifiable choice, but if you need to choose one, you’ll need to use the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon’s products get the ultimate benefit depending on the timing of their release. Wi-Fi 6 compatibility is a big issue for many, as there are no bottlenecks when multiple people are streaming and playing online games at the same time. Alexa is arguably more versatile and you can choose from a variety of Echo speakers that can spin your head just because you can download these routines. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great streaming device and needs to be considered.

All Power Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The most powerful Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers up to 4K UHD streaming, ample power, and Wi-Fi 6 support, making it one of the best all-round streaming devices.

Streaming with Google Chromecast on Google TV

Great for Google’s ecosystem

Chromecast with Google TV is a formidable opponent and could definitely be better than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. However, it’s a bit late because it doesn’t have Wi-Fi 6 support and support for things like Alexa routines.

