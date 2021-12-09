Google checks for Android bugs that prevent emergency calls





Last week, a user reported that the Pixel 3 was unable to dial 911 (US emergency service). Google has confirmed that Android has an emergency call bug and has a fix in “limited circumstances”.

The Reddit user in question was using a Pixel 3 running Android 11 on Verizon.

I just hung up with my mom, typed a pixel and made a call and dialed 911. Immediately after the ringing tone, the phone got stuck and I couldn’t do anything other than click on the app with the emergency call running in the background. This is all while notifying me that the phone has sent my location to emergency services.

Google provided the findings this afternoon, confirming that “the problem can be reproduced under limited circumstances.” The company is currently aware of only this one case revealed on social media.

Specifically, if Microsoft Teams is installed but not logged in to the app, users may have problems calling emergency services.

We have determined that this issue is due to an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. This issue affects emergency calls, so both Google and Microsoft have made this issue a high priority, and an update for the Microsoft Teams app will be available shortly.

Microsoft and Google are working on a solution. An immediate fix for Android 10 (and later) devices when using Microsoft Teams while signing out is to uninstall and then reinstall.

If you downloaded the Microsoft Teams app but haven’t signed in, uninstall and reinstall the app. This temporarily resolves the issue, but the Microsoft Teams app needs to be updated to completely resolve the issue.

Future updates to the Microsoft app will fix this issue more permanently, and Google has repeatedly stated that it will not affect users who are signed in to the team.

Meanwhile, an “Android Platform Update to the Android Ecosystem” (security patch) will be provided on January 4th to more reliably fix this emergency call bug. Google ends with saying:

We take this issue very seriously and thank u / KitchenPicture5849 for drawing our attention.

