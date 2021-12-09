Kuo: Apple AR headset with advanced hand gesture control and object detection





According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a new research note obtained by MacRumors, Apple’s long-rumored AR headset has multiple highs to provide an innovative hand gesture and object detection user interface. It is expected to include a sensitivity 3D sensing module.

Structured lighting in AR / MR headsets not only changes the position of the user’s or other person’s hand or an object in front of them, but also changes the dynamic details of the hand (like Face ID on the iPhone). I predict that it can be detected. / Structured lighting / Animoji can detect changes in the user’s dynamic representation). Capturing hand movement details can provide a more intuitive and vibrant human machine UI (for example, detecting a user’s hand from a fist to an open balloon). [image] Fly by hand).

Kuo describes the ability of the headset to detect both hand gestures and movements, providing the user with an immersive experience where they can open their hands and let go of the virtual balloon.

To achieve this striking feat, Apple is expected to incorporate four sets of 3D sensors with higher quality and specifications than the current iPhone. Kuo considers the quality of this human machine user interface to be the key to the success of Apple’s future AR headsets. According to Kuo, these interface features include gesture control, object detection, gaze tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection, and spatial detection.

Earlier this year, Patently Apple pointed out a patent application from Apple entitled “Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interfaces for Interacting with a 3D Environment.” It details this same concept.

The different movements and positions of the microgesture, as well as the different movement parameters, are used to determine the operations performed in the 3D environment. By using the camera to capture microgestures and interacting with the 3D environment, users are free to move around in the physical environment without being disturbed by physical input devices. This allows users to explore the 3D environment more naturally and efficiently. ..

Apple is widely expected to launch a device focused on first-generation AR in 2022.

