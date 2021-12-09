Why Global Technology Turns to Indian Talent





IIT is considered India’s top university, with more than 1 million students applying to just 16,000 locations each year.

Parag Agrawal, new CEO of Twitter, is the latest graduate of India’s prestigious technician appointed to lead a multi-billion dollar U.S. technology company, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. ..

The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Agrawar’s alma mater has already been hired by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates of America’s leading technology companies.

“I was very happy when I heard about Parag,” she said. “One IITian is also Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This is my (foothold) stone.”

Twitter’s Agrawal is the youngest CEO of the S & P 500 and is only 37 years old.

Like Sundar Pichai, the 49-year-old CEO of Google’s parent Alphabet, he left India after earning an IIT degree and worked for several US companies after graduating from graduate school in the United States.

Other Indians in the best corporate technology fields include IBM’s Arvind Krishna and Palo Alto Networks’ Nikesh Aroraboth IIT graduates, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

Beyond the size of South Asian countries, executives and experts say this phenomenon is due to multiple push-pull factors and skill sets, including problem-solving culture, English, and relentless efforts.

The IIT Network was founded in 1950 by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a pool of highly trained science and engineering graduates to support the construction of the country.

Vinod Khosla, an IIT graduate and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, believes Indians have the ability to “navigate complex situations” after growing up in multiple communities, customs and languages.

“Educational competition and social turmoil in India will help hone their skills in addition to rigorous technical education at IIT,” billionaire venture capitalist told AFP.

“Cream from cream”

Silicon Valley requires technical expertise, diverse community management, and entrepreneurship in the face of uncertainty from executives.

“Innovation requires you to be able to break the rules. You are not afraid. And … unless you break one of the rules or deal with incompetent bureaucracy and corruption, India You can’t survive for a day at, “said Vivek Wadhwa, an Indian-American scholar.

“These skills are very useful when innovating in Silicon Valley, as we always have to challenge authority.”

And they are worth it. This month, Uber, a giant ride-hailing service provider, offered IIT Bombay students a $ 274,000 first-year package for work in the United States.

Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in the footsteps of IIT graduates who have become CEOs of the world’s largest technology companies.

Such prize contests begin early in more than 1.3 billion countries with a long-standing focus on education.

Nandgaonkar studied 14 hours a day, 7 days a week for a year and a half. Some other students started preparing at just 14 or 15, she added.

“Imagine that there is an entrance that is 10 times more difficult than MIT or Harvard. That’s IIT,” says Wadhwa. “So it’s the national cream de la cream.”

India’s largest export?

The IIT Network was founded in 1950 by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a pool of highly trained science and engineering graduates after the end of the British Raj in 1947.

However, the supply of engineers was not in line with sufficient domestic demand, so the graduates looked further away. Especially in the United States, where there was a thirst for highly skilled workers when the digital revolution began.

The IIT admission process is very competitive.

“Even in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, Indian industry was not yet advanced (stage) and … many people who wanted to do cutting-edge technology needed to go. I felt it overseas. “

Agrawal, Pichai, and Nadella have spent more than a decade examining the ranks of their respective companies, earning the trust of the American founders of the company and accumulating insider knowledge.

And for many years, more than half of US H1-B skilled immigrant visa applicants were from India, most from the engineering sector.

In contrast, more populous Chinese engineers could choose to find a job at home or return after graduating from a U.S. graduate, as the domestic economy is booming, said Debeschka of Johns Hopkins University. Professor Poole (IIT graduate) said.

This phenomenon can decline as India’s own tech sector prospers and offers the country’s most talented and bright minds great domestic opportunities, but for Nangaonkar, becoming a tech boss like Agrawar and Pichai. Is not an exaggeration.

“Why not?” She said, “Dreams are big!”

New Twitter CEO gets behind-the-scenes attention

