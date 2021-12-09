BrainBox AI introduces innovative technology





London, December 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-BrainBox AI, a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is located on Landsec, one of the UK’s leading real estate companies, and Victoria Street, London. Cardinal Place’s self-adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Using deep learning, cloud-based computing, and its proprietary process, the BrainBox AI engine autonomously and finely optimizes the building’s existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. With this technology, buildings can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% and HVAC energy costs by up to 25%.

After the September installation, early results show that the system is progressing at a pace that produces significant energy savings and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Sam Ramadori, CEO of BrainBox AI, is commendable for Landsecs’ commitment to being an industry leader in sustainability and is pleased to support it as a clean technology partner. Frank Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer of BrainBox AI, shows that these first steps are on track to reach the ESG goals set by Landsec. This effort is a great step towards a continuous synergy between BrainBox AI and Landsec.

The partnership with Landsecs aims to create a place to make lasting positive contributions to the community and the planet. It also contributes to a broader sustainability strategy that became the first UK REIT to align its carbon reduction targets with the 1.5 degree path of global warming.

BrainBox AI technology enhances occupant comfort in addition to substantial sustainability and cost benefits. This helps Landsec fulfill its commitment to enhance the well-being of building residents, making Landsec the first UK REIT to participate in the WELL Portfolio Program. This year, Landsec has become the only UK REIT to create a CDPA list for the fifth consecutive year. In addition, it was recently announced that only 19% of the companies listed on the FTSE-100 are currently on track to reach their Net Zero goals.

Jennie Colville, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Landsec, said: We recognize that bridging the building performance gap requires innovative technology that can proactively optimize the HVAC system, which is a major source of building inefficiency. To address this, we partnered with Brainbox AI to try to introduce artificial intelligence within 100 Victoria Street, helping to tackle Net Zero and improve the comfort of people in the building.

BrainBox AI provides artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change by making commercial buildings smarter and more efficient. Its flagship product is currently installed in over 100 million square feet of real estate in 17 countries. Through seamless communication with the building management system (BMS), this technology optimizes the HVAC system in real time, predicting and self-adapting existing infrastructure while significantly reducing energy consumption and emissions. ..

BrainBox AI was selected as the top innovation in the Tech For Our Planet Challenge at COP26. It is designed to facilitate the adoption of climate solutions and help the world achieve its Net Zero goals. This is in the news of the recent US $ 24 million Series A funding round led by ABB and the announcement of the activation of a global surveillance network that provides 24/7 support and HVAC system analysis to customers around the world. It’s a continuation.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation with artificial intelligence and being at the forefront of the green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI employs more than 100 people and is used in a variety of sectors including office buildings, airports, hotels, housing complexes, nursing homes, grocery stores and commercial retail stores. We support real estate clients. ..

BrainBox AI works with educational institutions such as the US Department of Energy National Institute of Renewable Energy (NREL), Data Value Institute (IVADO), Montreal’s cole de technologie suprieure (ETS), and McGill University. ..

Find out more about BrainBox AI.

Media Inquiries:

BrainBox AICharles FontMontieth & Companycfont @ montiethco.com

LandsecZara LockwoodCorporate Public [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f504c76-105b-4945-8094-1b91bc3bcdbe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/09/2348901/0/en/BrainBox-AI-Installs-its-Innovative-Technology-Initiating-Significant-Partnership-with-Landsec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos