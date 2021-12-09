What did Google in Pakistan do in 2021? Cricket, obviously! -Pakistan





On Wednesday, Google released an annual list detailing Pakistan’s most searched trends, athletes, movements and television shows in 2021. Not surprisingly, the country’s cricket fever continued unabated, as in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

According to Google, the annual list is based on the search terms that have surged the most this year compared to the previous year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the barrage of new variants, major cricket events such as the Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League have taken place. This year again, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup match.

For these reasons, and for many more reasons, the top 10 searches in 2021 were all cricket-related, but the most searched athletes were all cricket players.

Below are Google’s top trends in 2020 in the Search, Athletes, Movies and TV categories.

search

Pakistan vs South Africa was at the top of the list. Earlier this year, the latter arrived in Karachi and played two tests and three Twenty20 International on their first Pakistan tour in 14 years. In February, Pakistan won its first test series against South Africa since 2003.

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs West India Islands Pakistan Super League Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Pakistan vs Zimbab Aind vs England Pakistan vs England Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan vs Australia Athlete

All-rounder Shoreive Malik was the most searched athlete for Pakistanis’ commendable performance at the T20 World Cup in 2021. Cricketer and his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza, will also host a talk show.

Shoaib Malik Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Afridi Hasan Ali Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Abid Ali Danish Aziz Haris Rauf Movies and TV

Blood, violence, animatronic dolls and subtitles didn’t discourage Pakistanis, as Netflix’s blockbuster “Squid Game” was the most Google in the movie and television category. Surprisingly, Mahira Khan’s “Ham Kahan Ke Sachai Sei” wasn’t anywhere on the list, but Kuda Owl Mohabat, starring Fellows Khan and Ikura Aziz, came in second. I did.

Squid Game Khuda Aur Mohabbat Chupke Chupke Rang Mahal Radhe Bigg Boss 15 Money Heist Ertugrul Black Widow Eternals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1662648/what-did-pakistanis-google-in-2021-cricket-obviously The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos