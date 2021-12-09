The first look of Google Stadia on the LG CX OLED TV





It’s not as frustrating as opening a new toy, but you just realize it doesn’t work. That was the case at first when I installed Google’s Stadia cloud gaming app on my 2020 LG CX OLED TV.

As in business, news pegs mean that Stadia is spreading to more and more devices. It is also natively available on LG TVs with webOS 5.0 or the new webOS 6.0 software. No Chromecast required. No more wires or Ethernet cables need to be routed. Simply download the app from the LG Content Store and you’re ready to go.

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The really exciting part of all this is that you can play Stadia games without having to download gigabytes of data before you can do anything. There are no operating system updates. There are no game updates. All you have to do is connect your Google account to Stadia and some kind of controller to Stadia and it will work. It’s really unbelievable, and it’s much more likely that a non-gamer like me will spend hours shooting things. (It is said that some games do not include shooting, swordsmanship, dragons, etc. Why play them?) And especially LG TV is excited about video games thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. .. Can I play Stadia games natively? Already sweet cake icing.

So I installed it. And connected. And I was a journo I’m sick of, but at first I wasn’t surprised to see the unplayable lag. Of course, these things happen, and it’s all part of the test.

So far, LGTV’s @Google Stadia … isn’t great. You’ll want to try Ethernet and see if it helps. pic.twitter.com/54VIPRy2I7

— Phil (@philnickinson) December 8, 2021

Did you turn it off and then on?

Perhaps it was my wireless network. Don’t worry about the fact that I have Wi-Fi 6 and the TV itself handles Wi-Fi 5. Both are beyond the ability to stream Stadia games. (That was before we approached the Stadia Pro subscription, which offers 4K resolution and HDR and 5.1 surround sound. All of this requires more data.) So I went to the network closet and category 5. I extracted the length of the cable and connected it. Turn the TV on my switch. After all, if these gigabit speeds aren’t really available, what’s the point of installing fiber in your home?

There is nothing yet. Rug, it burns. Maybe video and audio seconds before things are clipped for the next second. Rinse and repeat. Don’t worry that it can’t be seen and played. Some early reports on Reddit said the same thing. I still don’t know if we had the same problem. And it doesn’t seem to be more systematic.

The next step in the troubleshooting process should also be the first reboot and reboot. First, the router. Next, the Stadia controller itself. Finally, TV.

Dear readers, if you are expecting more anger at this point, you will be disappointed. After reconnecting the Stadia controller to the Stadia app on LGTV, everything went well. The game has been “loaded” again. Nothing is loaded on the TV except the Stadia app itself. The video was more fluid than ever. LGCX handles 4K resolutions without any problems.

In other words, it’s a completely unobtrusive experience, and that’s exactly what it’s all about. It worked.

Final.

