GE Healthcare Announces Three Collaborations to Promote Cancer Treatment





GE Healthcare has announced a collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS, the University of Cambridge and Optellum as part of its vision to advance care and ultimately improve outcomes for cancer patients.

These partnerships aim to support integrative medicine systems at the regional level by providing technology for GE Healthcare to deploy software across imaging networks, giving a wider audience access to the latest innovations. is. It is hoped that this will enable local oncologists and medical professionals to provide early diagnosis and more accurate treatment, which are key factors in improving the health of cancer patients.

Dr. Ben Newton, Global Head of Oncology Solutions at GE Healthcare, said: .. By partnering with SOPHiA GENETICS, Optellum, and the University of Cambridge, we aimed to create a stronger tumor treatment route that promotes high-quality, personalized and effective medical care.

GE Healthcare’s comprehensive diagnostic imaging and monitoring portfolio can be extended throughout a patient’s cancer journey, from initial screening and diagnosis to treatment guidance that facilitates minimally invasive treatment and monitoring of patient progress.

With the ever-increasing number of cancer cases expected to reach 29.5 million new cases annually by 2040, the demand for data-driven medicine is increasing in both clinical and clinical trials. GE Healthcare leverages the Edison platform to integrate data from a variety of sources, including electronic medical records (EHR), radiation information systems (RIS), image processing, and other medical device data. You can use this integrated data to develop and deploy AI-enabled solutions, simplify workflows for tumor patients, better understand increasingly complex clinical patient data, and compare data on a patient-by-patient basis. ..

SOPHiAGENETICS and GE Healthcare will collaborate on opportunities in the healthcare market, including initiatives and projects in the areas of digital oncology and radiogenome analysis. The two companies will initially collaborate on creating the infrastructure to integrate data between GE’s Edison and SOPHiA DDM platforms, as well as co-marketing and recruiting pilot sites across oncology and radiogenomics.

The two companies will deploy GE Healthcares medical imaging and surveillance capabilities and data aggregation for the Edison platform using the Software Analysis Genome Insight Platform as a SOPHiADDM cloud-based service available in over 750 hospitals and related solutions. .. Laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies.

The University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge Hospital, and GE Healthcare have agreed to cooperate in the development of applications aimed at improving cancer treatment. Cambridge provides clinical expertise and data to support the development of GE Healthcare and the evaluation of AI-enhanced applications that integrate cancer patient data. From multiple sources to a single interface.

Based on research supported by The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK, this collaboration aims to address the issue of fragmented or siled data and severed patient information.

Optellum, a UK-based company, is a specialist in AI decision support for early diagnosis and optimal treatment of lung cancer. The two companies are working together to address one of the biggest challenges in diagnosing lung cancer, helping providers identify the malignancy of lung nodules (benign or suspected cancerous lesions). The majority of accidentally detected lung nodules indicate an uncertain cancer risk. This is very difficult for clinicians to diagnose and manage, leading to delayed treatment of cancer patients and invasive treatment of healthy people.

Optellums Virtual Nodule Clinic identifies and scores the malignancy of lung nodules. This is the key to deciding if a biopsy is needed and accelerating the diagnosis. FDA-approved AI-assisted diagnostic software for early stage lung cancer that improves the sensitivity and specificity of uncertain nodule malignancy assessments and allows pulmonologists and radiologists to make optimal clinical decisions. It is shown to do so.

