



Microsoft is bringing the weather widget back to the Windows 11 taskbar. Its features originally debuted on Windows 10 to provide live weather conditions and give you quick access to a wider range of widgets and news feeds. However, Windows 11 has removed this taskbar integration and adopted a separate widget panel.

Amanda Langowski, Microsoft’s Windows Insider Chief, wants to display the widget entry point on the left side of the taskbar with live weather content. You can also open the widget board by simply hovering over the entry point.

The weather widget appears as an icon on the left-aligned taskbar.Image: Microsoft

The weather widget is displayed on the left side of the taskbar by default. If the Windows 11 taskbar is located on the left, it will appear as an additional icon. This latest taskbar change is available in Windows 11 Dev Channel and follows the ability of testers to view the time and date across multiple monitors. Both changes will be rolled out in the 2022 Windows 11 update.

In addition to the taskbar changes, Microsoft is also announcing new voice access features for Windows 11. Voice access is a new experience that allows everyone, including people with motor disabilities, to use their voice to control their PCs and create text.

Voice access allows you to control Windows by voice.Image: Microsoft

Voice Access supports activities such as launching apps, switching apps, and browsing the web and reading and composing emails. When enabled, you can open Microsoft Word Processing apps using commands such as Open Word. You can also click to select an item.

Voice access seems to be a combination of Microsoft’s various voice recognition tools on Windows for many years. It’s not yet clear when voice access will be available to all Windows 11 users, and Microsoft states that new features will appear as part of future Windows annual or monthly service releases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/9/22825760/microsoft-windows-11-weather-widget-taskbar-voice-access-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos