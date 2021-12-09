I’ve been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro for two months and it was amazing.Why i get rid of it





The 2021 M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro are probably the best laptops Apple (or anyone) has ever made. The 14-inch version I’ve been using for the past two months is certainly the best laptop I’ve ever used. It features Apple’s 10-core M1 Max processor with 32 GPU cores, 64GB of memory, and 2TB of storage. This is the highest end available, without spending more than $ 1,000 on terabytes of additional storage.

Most importantly, it’s all that people were looking for. It is a gorgeous display. There are ports that can be used without the need for adapters or dongles. This is the fastest and most powerful computer I have ever used. It was a lot of fun.

Nevertheless, I get rid of it. No, it’s not because I can’t stand the notch-I barely notice it’s even there. I get rid of it. Because, in other respects, it’s not as great as it is good. Or, more importantly, in the most important way, it’s not just for me.

It does not mean that there is no place for such a laptop. If you’re making a video, or if you’re a photographer doing batch processing of images, all of that extra GPU power can help. For everyone else, it’s not only overkill, but it comes at the expense of perhaps much more valuable things, such as the life of the battery.

I’m a columnist. My kids like to remind me, so I type words to make a living. I could literally work on an iPhone, iPad Pro, or 2020 M1 MacBook Air. All of them have enough computing power.

Most of my day I read and reply to emails, look up things online, attend video conferences, and type words. You may be doing another job, but I think your day will look more like me than your average YouTube content creator.

For most people, the M1 MacBook Air is so good that no other laptop is worth considering. All that is missing is the ability to add more than 16GB of memory. That said, I’ve never noticed a problem. It’s fast enough for everything you probably do on a daily basis, and has the added benefit of getting lighter and much better battery life.

This is more important to most people than being able to render 20 streams of 4K ProRes video footage. Most people aren’t video producers, so they don’t know what ProRes video is. That’s important because I also travel a lot. So it’s a priority to have a backpack that doesn’t get too heavy and can last for hours or more.

I literally took my MacBook Air to Denmark for two days in September and forgot to bring the proper power adapter. Still, after five and a half hours of video conferencing, recording interviews, writing and publishing three articles, the MacBook Air had 40% of its battery left by the time it returned to the airport, which has a standard US power outlet.

That’s why I think this is worth mentioning, and it shouldn’t be a MacBook Pro-again, it’s the best laptop I’ve ever used. I think it’s worth mentioning because it’s easy to get distracted by the shiny new things and somehow I think it will make you more productive or better in your work. I always fall into that trap, and if you’re reading this, you could.

I understand. It’s not a bad thing to have the best tools for any job you have to do. In many cases, the tools you are already using are probably pretty good. Ask yourself what you really need, even when it’s time to upgrade, rather than assuming that the latest, most attractive, and most lustrous technology is a must.

All the time and energy you spend pursuing that brilliant new thing is the time and energy you are not using to do your job. Don’t worry, all the money involved. There’s a $ 2,500 price difference between the M1 MacBook Air I’m writing this for and the 14-inch MacBook Pro I’ve used in the last two months. For most people there is little way to justify it-it’s just not good for what they really care about.

It doesn’t mean that the new one is inherently bad. Apple is likely to announce a completely new MacBook Air, perhaps with an M2, next year. If you’re lucky, you’ll be added a new form factor, a few more ports, and it’s even lighter and more powerful. All of these maintain incredible battery life. I’m sure it will be shiny, and I’m very interested if that happens. The important thing is not to be a distraction to actually do what you are doing. After all, it’s just a tool.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

