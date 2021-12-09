Google contracts save Roku from headlines just like Windows phones





Roku’s major issues have been avoided. After the brand has reached a “multi-year” agreement with Google and confirmed that it will leave the YouTube app in the Roku store.

What you’ve already downloaded will be able to continue using it-the two countries have hit a snag with a discrepancy that goes beyond the continuous availability of YouTube apps for new Roku users. Losing direct access to YouTube is not the best view for companies looking to lead the streaming revolution.

However, the two brands have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV. The deal is available for both YouTube and YouTube TV for all streamers on Roku’s platform. As such, it represents a positive development for our shared customers. “

The original discrepancy that YouTube was seeing disappearing as an app on December 9th, the reason remains pretty dark-in Roku’s press release, it wasn’t about money, but about Google’s functional claims. That must be supported by Roku, which states like a brand, and placement in Roku’s channel store:

“There are two main concerns we are addressing: Google needs to prioritize YouTube over other content providers as it continues to interfere with Roku’s independent search results. is.

“This is a concern shared by many companies that believe their customers deserve neutral and relevant results for their search queries. Second, Google doesn’t require other streaming platforms for search, voice. , Discriminates against Roku by demanding data capabilities. “

Windows Phone notes

YouTube apps run ads and allowed videos Windows Phone was launched by Microsoft in the early 2010s, first loved by users-more than Google used the app This isn’t the first time we’ve reached a disagreement with a major brand to download.

Google didn’t like the deprivation of this source of revenue, especially as Windows Phone gained momentum and forced the app to shut down. It re-enabled the ad to download the back and delete feature, but both parties objected to using the new HTML 5 format … and went down two days later, after it was never returned.

The Android and iOS versions of the platform are fashionable and impressive, but are missing from the Windows Phone platform, the only application so far, so YouTube goes to mobile sites that engage with Google’s popular video content. A huge utility hole as a user needed for the head, functioning while on the left.

Even if an agreement is reached, it is not yet known what this “multi-year extension” will actually bring. Did Roku allow the app to appear at the top of the search list? Will the search and data features be upgraded? Anyway, keeping YouTube and YouTube TV apps in the store will help popular platforms continue to be attractive to new customers.

This is especially important as the holiday season approaches and families settle into movies in front of the TV-also Roku’s continuation to have a strong proposition that allows them to browse popular YouTube content. Is the key to successful success.

