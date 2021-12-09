According to a study of over 60,000 people, these are the best ways to improve your training habits





Motivation may start high, but it often disappears quickly and is accompanied by regular training. It’s a problem researchers tried to solve in a new study published Wednesday.

They call it a megastudy: a new perspective on action research that examined more than 60,000 gym attendance to determine the best way to increase gym attendance.

Instead of examining the effectiveness of one training program for the control group, this study tested 53 different tactics and compared how well they work with each other as well as with the control group.

“If people want to promote physical activity or change their health behavior, there are very low-cost behavioral insights that can be incorporated into the program to help them achieve greater success,” said the lead author of the study. One James G Katie Milkman said. Professor Dinant of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of “How to Change: The Science of Getting From Your Current Location to Your Destination.”

Some of the most important methods involved planning workouts, getting reminders, providing incentives, and not missing multiple planned workouts in a row.

Planning, reminders, rewarding

The study, published Wednesday in Nature, tested the program for four weeks at a 24-hour fitness gym and recorded participants’ admission to the gym.

A simple program that encourages participants to plan their training in advance reminded them by text message 30 minutes before the training was scheduled. According to the survey, the incentive provided about $ 0.22 worth of points on Amazon for each visit, increasing the frequency of exercise by 9%.

According to Milkman, the program could be even more effective if an additional incentive of about $ 0.09 was offered to return to the gym after missing a scheduled visit.

“Obviously, the amount is trivial (for that reason, we call rewards” micro-incentives “), but the idea of ​​not missing multiple visits is the focus of attention.” , Milkman said in an email. “And it turned out to increase exercise by 27%.”

Studies show that communicating the popularity of exercise also seems to increase the frequency with which people hit the gym.

“By communicating that the exercise is growing, we were able to make the training look more attractive and increased attendance at the gym by 24% during the four-week intervention,” Milkman said in an email. ..

Heather Royer, a professor of health economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says one big point is to come back. Royer was not part of the study.

“The best performing intervention is to reward participants by returning to the gym after training, which means that if they deviate from the plan, they need to be encouraged to return to the plan. “There is,” Royer said.

Where this can go next

The study had useful insights for those who wanted to incorporate exercise into much of their daily lives, but the impact goes beyond that, Milkman said.

Brian Nosec, co-founder and professor of psychology at the Center for Open Science, said: At the University of Virginia. Nosek reviewed the study, but it was not part of conducting it.

“Many of the questions we study are very complex, and standard methods using small samples and simple design of experiments cannot fulfill our mission of providing good insights.”

Milkman said he believes this type of research will have important implications for the future.

“There are all sorts of policy applications from this kind of work,” she said. “If you have important policy questions and don’t know the best answer, it’s a worthwhile approach to bring together dozens of scientists to quickly generate ideas and test them all at once.”

Milkman added that this method is also used to test the best messages to encourage people to vaccinate.

“We have introduced a large, collaborative approach to social science experiments, which is called a megastudy and claims that we need to invest more in this area,” she says. I did. “In the megastudy, we can significantly accelerate the pace of discovery by starting a number of parallel randomized controlled trials that test different hypotheses at once using the same result variables.”

