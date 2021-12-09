Google Cloud enhances threat detection with cloud-native network security products





Google Cloud today announced a new threat detection feature that is now generally available for Cloud IDS, a cloud-native network security product aimed at providing simplified deployment and use compared to existing options.

IDS (Intrusion Detection System) allows customers to detect network-based threats while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

Workloads that are migrated to the cloud environment do not relieve customers of network security obligations. Instead, customers need to protect software-defined cloud networks that are highly dynamic and present challenges specific to security professionals.

According to a recent survey of cloud engineering professionals, 36% of organizations have experienced serious cloud security data breaches or breaches in the last 12 months. Also, according to Fugue and Sonatype reports, 64% expect the problem to worsen or remain the same over the next year.

Cloud security challenges

Google Cloud often uses open source or third-party components to build its own cloud network threat detection solution to meet the security needs of cloud networks. These bespoke solutions can be difficult and costly to operate, and often lack the scalability needed to protect dynamic cloud applications, the company said in a post.

Cloud IDS aims to reduce the need for security teams to spend time designing and operating their own cloud network threat detection. This offering provides customers with visibility into both north-south and east-west traffic flowing into their cloud environment. Google Cloud states that this is happening between workloads.

Cloud IDS provides protection against malware and spyware, command and control attacks, and other vulnerabilities such as malicious code execution and buffer overflows.

Simplified deployment and use

According to Google Cloud, cloud IDS developed using the threat detection capabilities provided by Palo Alto Networks has many advantages in terms of deployment, use and management.

The solution can be deployed with just a few clicks and is easily managed via a user interface, command line interface, or API, Google Cloud said in an email to VentureBeat.

Cloud IDS stands out because you don’t have to design high performance and availability that already has built-in autoscaling that is dynamically tuned based on traffic.

The important thing is that you don’t even have to create your own attack signature. Cloud IDS is an end-to-end cloud-native solution built with Palo Alto Networks technology, so customers can quickly find an extensive catalog of known attack signatures and detection mechanisms, as well as anomaly detection of unknown attacks. You can take advantage of it. .. The company said the detection signature is also automatically updated daily.

Platform integration

Cloud IDS was originally announced in July, and the integration promised in its first announcement is now available. This offering is integrated with five other vendor platforms: Splunk Cloud Platform, Splunk Enterprise Platform, Exabeam Advanced Analytics, The Devo Platform, and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR.

In addition, Cloud IDS integrates with Google Chronicle, a corporate security analytics platform, enabling investigation of threats discovered by Cloud IDS. Google Cloud plans to start additional integrations in 2022, but doesn’t provide details.

According to the company, the price of this offering is based on the hourly price of the Cloud IDS endpoint and the amount of traffic that is ultimately inspected.

According to Google Cloud, when it comes to target users, Cloud IDS can help customers move from their on-premises environment to the cloud and deploy IDS solutions on-premises. The company also states that it is ideal for customers who need to achieve compliance with standards such as HIPAA, PCI and ISO.

Customers using Cloud IDS already include Avaya, Lytics and Meditec.

Ultimately, Cloud IDS provides a high level of security and enables you to detect malicious activity with little false positives, Google Cloud said in a blog post.

