Five restaurant technology trends to stay in 2022





Let’s take a look at the five technologies that are still needed in 2022.

Satisfying customers with the latest technology offerings is important for hospitality companies, especially restaurants that struggle to stay competitive. Guests and employees expect a seamless and integrated experience and often need to invest in the latest innovations, Toast CEO Chris Comparato told Fast Casual.

“For example, when you look at the dining experience, everything from search to booking, pre-arrival, dining, and exit is entering a new phase of digitalization,” he said. “As a result, employees will be able to leverage technology to provide a better guest experience and work in well-managed restaurants.”

Greg Staley, CEO of SynergySuite, agreed that the adoption of digital solutions will continue in 2022.

“These tools have helped restaurants manage new cleanliness protocols, customer expectations, etc. since the pandemic began,” he told Fast Casual. “As restaurants continue to face pandemic-related staff shortages, they also contribute to improving efficiency, productivity, accuracy, safety and quality.”

Below are five trends that industry insiders believe will help brands reach their sales and customer service goals throughout the New Year.

QR Codes for Fast-paced Meals This trend has made a strong resurgence during the pandemic, and they stay here.

“Interestingly, many of the first drivers of this innovation COVID aren’t even why it’s settled. Price. Small business owners are tech-savvy,” said Aman Naran, COO and President of Toast. There has always been this belief that it hasn’t. But what we’ve learned is that providing owners with access to low-cost, high-quality, fee-free tools not only competes with devastating forces, but also. It really means that you can prosper. “

Automatic inventory management This can be very big for restaurants. In particular, it helps save the cost of wasted food and eliminates shortages of ingredients and other inventories throughout the day. In addition, Dirk Izzo, president and GM of NCR Hospitality, said he is using the data for more accurate forecasts to improve restaurant operations.

“Customized tags, cost reports, etc. can create detailed and valuable forecasts,” he told Fast Casual. “Precise forecasts help drive the operation of” smart “restaurants, such as using daily sales to drive smart orders and smart prep inventory decisions. Forecasts also help inform employees of schedules that optimize labor spending. “

Bill Valentas, CFO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, said his team uses Restaurant365 for inventory management. “It makes us more efficient in inventory,” he told Fast Casual. “Analyzing theoretical inventory compared to actual inventory helps you manage costs. This is where cost-cutting opportunities become apparent.”

3. Contactless payment systems Contactless payment systems are still one of the biggest retail trends today. Like the QR code, it became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mastercard reported that 80% of consumers polled in 2020 use contactless payments. According to the survey, contactless payments are up to 10 times faster than other face-to-face payment methods, with 74% of consumers continuing to use contactless payments after the pandemic.

Restaurants of all sizes embrace this trend. For example, Starbucks recently partnered with Amazon to open a Starbucks pickup at Amazon Go in New York City. The store uses the Starbucks app’s pre-order feature and Amazon Go’s Just Walk Out technology to provide an easy check-out experience with a modern lounge with individual workspaces and an expansion table with power outlets and USB ports. Create. Retailers plan to open an additional contactless payment store in 2022.

4. High-Tech Feedback System Online ordering and delivery helps restaurants streamline their operations by placing digital orders across multiple channels (websites, mobile apps, call centers), but collects customer feedback. Can also be used to respond directly to.

Ovation founder Zack Oates is guest feedback Ovation founder Zack Oates said the concept of instant communication with customers is long in other service industries, with the proliferation of live chat and text messages. It was a standard for a while, but states that it is becoming mainstream in restaurant technology. A platform that asks for an SMS-based survey of two questions to get customers into the system. The restaurant has an app that sends an individual apology to the guest with just three clicks. The restaurant can then follow up with additional questions, marketing texts, etc. to improve operations and drive revenue.

“With the rise of off-prems, many brands are looking for more ways to get that feedback. As competition intensifies, it’s now getting that feedback, and guests listen and it’s a problem.” Said. “And while we receive feedback from public reviews, third-party orders, online orders, loyalty apps, etc., we need a unified way to aggregate, respond, and analyze that feedback.

No matter how guests provide feedback, it’s comfortable for guests to provide feedback, staff can easily respond to that feedback, and companies can see trends in that feedback across all channels. It’s important to remember that you need to. .. If any of these ingredients are missing, there are partial recipes for success. “

5. AI It’s no exaggeration to say that customers and restaurant brands use AI, from robots that play hamburgers and robots that make salads to machines that process orders.

For example, Sweetgreen bought Spyce in April. The Los Angeles-based salad chain has acquired the creator of Infinite Kitchen, an automated cooking tool designed to balance the core elements of cooking technology, measurement and timing.

“We have built Sweetgreen to connect more people to real food and create large, healthy fast food for the next generation, and Spyce is entirely in its vision. We have built the same cutting-edge technology, “co-founder Jonathan Neman Sweetgreen CEO told Fast Casual.

This partnership will allow Sweetgreen to generate faster and more consistent orders, allowing team members to focus on preparation and hospitality.

“By working with a best-in-class team, we can improve the experience of our team members, provide a more consistent customer experience, and serve real food to more communities,” Neman said. I am.

Sweetgreen wasn’t the first chain to see the benefits of deploying technology in-house. In 2019, McDonald’s acquired AI company Dynamic Yield in the hope of building a better customer experience with drive-through using its automated personalized products. The platform displays menu options based on time of day, weather, existing restaurant traffic, and trends. We also propose menu add-ons based on each customer’s choice.

According to Izzo, restaurants are in a constant stage of improving the process through automation, which leads to an omni-channel approach to servicing customers.

“The key to achieving our omni-channel strategy relies heavily on IoT solutions. Connected smart technologies for deploying systems such as self-ordering terminals, interactive menu boards, drive-through automated kiosks, and delivery systems. “He said.

