Google promises $ 1600 cash bonus to employees after delayed return to office





Google offers employees around the world a $ 1,600 cash bonus. This move will take place shortly after the company pushes back its office reinstatement plan in 2022. Employee welfare was declining earlier this year, according to an internal survey. Something is being loaded while loading.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many major tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft not only allow employees to adapt to remote working settings, but also to attract and retain uncertain talent. , Now distribute top-up bonuses. Number of times.

Earlier this year, a leaked internal investigation of Google staff found that overall health was deteriorating, with CEO Sundar Pichai taking a company-wide vacation in March, a $ 500 cash bonus, and four days for Google employees. Whenever you take a vacation, an additional “wellness” day will be added.

Currently, Reuters cites a spokesperson for the company and reports that Google employees around the world will receive a $ 1,600 worth of bonuses in December. This includes the expanded workforce of data center vendors and internships. A spokeswoman didn’t say how much this would cost Google in total.

The move will take place shortly after Google postpones the return of US employees to the office beyond their original goal of January 10, 2022. The company has also postponed its return to offices in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Technology giants will have to wait until next year to assess when the location should be reopened, and local conditions will influence decision-making. Google’s American workers who want to work in the office could do so.

Can you share more with current or former Google employees? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

