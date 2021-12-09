Android 12L Beta 1 released for Google Pixel smartphones





Android 12 arrived in October and was soon followed by an Android 12L developer preview. Android 12L is a feature drop update specially designed to bring some optimizations and improvements to foldable and large screen devices. We talked about the Android 12.1 update in September of this year before Android 12 was fully released. At the time, I learned that this update adds some new features to collapsible devices, such as notification shades, settings, dual-pane UI for lock screens, and a dedicated taskbar. Currently, the first Android 12L beta is available for Google Pixel smartphones.

Here are all the new features and UI changes for Android 12L:

You’ve learned almost everything you need to know about Android 12L, but this is the first time you’ve tested it on a Pixel device. You can test it with an emulator. You can also test your first developer preview with the Lenovo P12 Pro. In its current state, there aren’t many things that can be tested on a regular smartphone. Android 12L does much more than adjust the layout of multiple system interfaces to take advantage of large displays with screen widths over 600dp. In other words, you need a tablet to view them.

Download Android 12 Beta 1 for Google Pixel devices

Before accessing the change logs, you can download Android 12L Beta 1 for supported Google Pixel devices from the link below. Google doesn’t yet have a download link for the Pixel 6 series, but everything else is available.

GooglePixels GSI Download

If you don’t like the manual installation route, you can use the Android Flash Tool to install the beta build. The web-based installer comes with a handy GUI-based wizard that greatly simplifies the flash process. You can also sign up for the Pixel in beta to get OTA updates on your device.

What’s new in Android 12L Beta 1?

Android 12L Beta 1 introduces changes focused on improving the UI of large screen devices.

Completed API, updated build tools, and better compatibility mode

Android 12L Beta 1 includes the final API at API level 32, updated build tools and system images, giving developers everything they need to test the new Android 12L features. .. Google also states that it has improved compatibility mode, improved visuals and stability, improved the letterboxing experience for users, and improved the default look of the app.

New two-row layout

On devices with screens above 600dp, Android 12L will display a new two-column layout. Notification shades, lock screens, settings, and other system surfaces have this new two-column layout. It’s definitely a great addition to tablets and folds, as it takes full advantage of the extra screen space of such devices.

Taskbar

Android 12L also introduces a taskbar for large screen devices. The taskbar works like the taskbar on a Windows PC, displaying the icon of your favorite app at the bottom of the screen for quick access. The taskbar also enables a more seamless multitasking experience, allowing users to enter split-screen mode by simply dragging and dropping the app to one side of the home screen.

Other changes

These are just the changes Google mentions in their announcement, but there must be more changes they haven’t specified. After flashing the Android 12 Beta 1 release on your own Pixel device, dig into the updates to find all the new ones. Keep an eye on the news on Android 12L! Following the rollout plan shared by Google, the next beta release will arrive in January.

