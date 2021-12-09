



A screenshot of Google Maps over the weekend shows that the city of West Haven is displayed as West Haven Green at the address of the Veterans Medical Center.

Authentic West Haven Green in downtown West Haven, Connecticut, 2020.

Genuine West Haven Green is often a busy place. Here, Santa and Baby at the Klaus Workshop at West Haven’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2015 at West Haven Green.

Genuine West Haven Green is often a busy place. Here is the Hanukkah celebration at West Haven Green in 2006. In the foreground is the main branch candlestick with one light on on the first night of Hanukkah.

Genuine West Haven Green is often a busy place. Here, in 2007, pedestrians travel across the greenery of West Haven, past a circle of trees awaiting planting.

Only one city has miles of beaches along the West Haven Connecticut coastline, including a veterans’ hospital and college, but last weekend Google forgot its name.

For more than 24 hours last weekend, the city of West Haven has been shown as West Haven Green on Google Maps. At least one resident reported in a popular Facebook group that the package was delayed due to an error.

So how do you make mistakes?

Google representatives didn’t answer the question directly, but the company uses a variety of sources to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on the map, and a combination of manual and automated technologies to check accuracy. Said that you are using.

According to Google, residents can report errors through the company’s problem reporting tools.

The issue was fixed early Wednesday afternoon, about 48 hours after the register contacted Google. This was demonstrated by a very unscientific test of Google Maps.

On November 27, Mayor Nancy Rossi celebrated the holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the city of West Haven Green, with the addition of Santa and Mrs. Claus, musicians and other city hall employees. Haven.

