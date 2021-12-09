Fintech companies influencing New Zealand





Over the last few years, New Zealand fintech companies have had a significant impact on the country’s startup ecosystem. One of the most innovative countries in the world, this small country outweighs its weight in many ways. FinTech is no exception.

With the growth of this industry, more and more people are involved in this sector. These start-ups are helping local businesses adopt new technologies and adapt to ever-changing market conditions.

For years, the country has been at the forefront of financial innovation, from cryptocurrencies to blockchain technology, e-commerce payments and digital identities.

From the pioneers of internet banking to the first countries to adopt cashless transactions using wire transfer over POS, Kiwi was at the forefront of financial innovation early on.

Innovation hub for fintech companies

The answer is simple. Many kiwi companies have embraced the digital revolution and leveraged technology to drive industry innovation. The country ranks fourth in the world in terms of internet speed, with an average connection speed of 12.1 megabits per second (Mbps).

The country is second only to the United States in venture capital financing for FinTech start-ups. FinTech companies have raised more than US $ 500 million in venture capital funding since 2013, making them one of the world’s top countries in this regard.

New Zealand is currently 7th in the Asia Pacific region and is using Mambu in the world fintech ranking 2021. FinTech’s strength is 14th in the world, while it is 20th and 15th respectively. This report highlights New Zealand’s financial technology ecosystem and highlights New Zealand’s achievements at FinTech last year.

New Zealand Technology Department

According to the country’s Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the technology industry has grown and profitability has tripled between 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, the technology sector created 2,148 new jobs, 555 new companies and employed 114,000 people.

MBIE’s technology industry data reveals that the top 200 Kiwi technology exporters have experienced a US $ 705 million revenue increase over five years.

New Zealand fintech companies

FinTech companies in New Zealand have skyrocketed over the past few years, and by 2020 companies are expected to grow twice as much as traditional banks.

According to MBIE’s report, FinTech’s top exports in the country include Pushpay, Zero, Invenco, Bend and Datatorque.

Healthtech, agritech, and games

The health tech company generated US $ 1.9 billion in revenue and grew at a growth rate of about 9%. By comparison, MBIE data show that IT services exports are over $ 4 billion and the main markets are in the US, Europe and Australia.

The agricultural technology industry has become an important player in the world economy and exports are increasing every year. The New Zealand Government prioritizes supporting the growth of the industry by investing heavily in research and developing funding from the public and private sectors.

With innovations in all areas of agriculture, including plant breeding / genetics, precision agriculture and animal health, this investment is currently paying off.

New Zealand boasts the highest adoption rate of gaming technology in the world, with 54% of New Zealanders owning a smartphone, compared to 32% worldwide. The country is also one of the countries with the highest social media usage of 83%, with around 500 million connected devices such as game consoles, PCs and smart TVs.

