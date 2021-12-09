Oppo says smartphone innovation “hits the wall” as it makes fun of the first foldable device





Chinese consumer electronics maker Oppo said innovations in the smartphone industry “hit the wall” and people are asking “what’s next for smartphones?” In answer to that question, the manufacturer made fun of the first foldable smartphone named “Find N.”

In a press release, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau said, “Four years of intensive R & D and six generations of prototypes,” followed by Oppo ready to unveil its first foldable smartphone. Said.

With the growing popularity of foldable smartphones year after year, Samsung is one of the earliest adopters of the new smartphone trend. According to Lau, foldable smartphones haven’t become a mainstream hit yet due to a number of factors, including concerns about durability and software usage, and Oppo wanted to change that.

While several other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as practicality, durability and user experience make foldable devices a more feasible everyday driver for most people. I can not do it. When I returned to OPPO last year, I was excited to take over this major project and guide the team to overcome the final hurdle to realizing this dream.

Using Find N, we solved the main problems of previous foldable smartphones, such as display wrinkles and the overall durability of the device, by inventing the best hinge and display design available today. .. We look forward to truly advancing the folding screen experience.

Beyond 5G, Lau needs “smartphone development has reached its limits,” “new thinking and new approaches to keep innovating,” including faster charging, better refresh rates, and better cameras. I added that there is.

According to Lau, the name “Find N” stands for “new possibilities” and heralds the arrival of the “next chapter of smartphones.” A press release that acts as just a teaser for the device contains one image, but a tweet by Oppo gives you a clearer view of the device. FindN will be available on December 15th.

Apple is ready to enter the foldable smartphone market in the future. Still, devices of that nature remain years ahead, as Apple tends to wait until technology is more mature for mainstream use before launching a product.

