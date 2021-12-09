Irving-based ExxonMobil acquires Materia and plans to expand Nobel Prize-winning technology »Dallas innovates





Exxon Mobil Chemical Company, an Irving-based listed international energy giant, is working with Materia, Inc to discover new applications for Nobel Prize-winning technology. Was acquired.

Since 2017, ExxonMobil and Materia have worked together to develop hydrocarbon-based materials that may act as an alternative to existing thermosetting products such as epoxies. Its purpose is to be a stronger, lighter and more durable advantage material in the wind power industry that allows longer-lasting wind turbine blades to power more efficient renewable energies. Is to find.

According to the two companies, “This material could also be used as a lightweight, corrosion-resistant alternative to steel in certain construction applications.”

Since its founding in 1999, California-based Materia has focused on technologies that can produce new classes of materials.

The Ruthenium Catalytic Technology group was developed by Nobel Prize-winning Dr. Robert Grubbs and his research group at the California Institute of Technology. Grubbs was co-winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2005 for its contributions to the field of olefin metathesis. He is also the co-founder of Materia.

Recently, Materia has focused on developing Proxima thermosetting resins. According to the company, thermosetting resins are designed to act as an alternative to traditional resins.

The materials manufactured have a variety of potential uses, including wind turbine blades, electric vehicle components, sustainable construction, and anticorrosion coatings. According to Materia, they are taking advantage of the “discovery of innovative catalysts” made by Grabs and his team.

In a statement, Grubbs brings a new and exciting chapter to Materia with a combination of Materias’innovative culture, dedicated employees, cutting-edge technology and Exxon Mobils’ expertise and scale to bring new technology to market. It says it will be opened. The acquisition of ExxonMobils greatly expands the growth opportunities for this unique technology.

Under this agreement, Materia will retain its name and act as an affiliate of ExxonMobil, which is wholly owned. The acquisition includes headquarters and technology centers in California and manufacturing facilities in Huntsville, Texas.

In a statement, ExxonMobil President Karen McKee said in a statement how new hydrocarbon-based materials can form building blocks and help multiple industries achieve a more sustainable future. Is reconsidering. The acquisition combines Materias Nobel Prize-winning technology with Exxon Mobils’ complementary proprietary technology and world-class manufacturing capabilities to bring this exciting new class of structural materials to commercial scale.

