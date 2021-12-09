Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + get cashback offer: details here





Samsung has announced a cashback for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Users will receive instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 in addition to various bank offers when purchasing Galaxy S21 and S21 + smartphones. The offer is valid until December 22nd.

Samsung launched the S21 series in January this year. The starting price for the GalaxyS21, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Rs 69,999. This is the current price of smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +: Offer

Samsung is currently offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy S21. This device is available in the base variant at Rs54,999. In addition, customers can also take advantage of a bank cashback of Rs 5,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 with an ICICI card. This will further reduce the price of smartphones to 44,999 rupees.

Samsung also offers cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on purchases of the Galaxy S21 + smartphone, which reduces costs to Rs 71,999. Buyers can also take advantage of a bank cashback of Rs 10,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 with an ICICI card.

The company has confirmed that interested customers can take advantage of these offers through Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, major retailers, and e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +: Specifications

Both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + feature an Infinity-O display design with few bezels. These devices are equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometrics and are IP68 rated.

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch HD + (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a density of 421 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The Galaxy S21 +, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch HD + AMOLED display size. Both devices support a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both smartphones are equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2100 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and its plus version pack a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The regular version has a 4,000mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery. Both phones support 25W wired and wireless charging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-s21-galaxy-s21-prices-slashed-in-india-7663950/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos