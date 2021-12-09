2021 General Motors Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Report





Dublin, December 08, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-“General Motors-Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offerings.

General Motors (GM) is a Detroit-based automobile manufacturer that designs, manufactures, and sells a variety of automobiles, crossovers, trucks, and other automotive parts in different parts of the world. It is also a subsidiary of General Motors Financial Company, Inc. We provide automotive financial services to our clients through (GM Financial).

The company’s technology brands are 1) Periscope, 2) Ultium, and 3) Vehicle Intelligence Platform. GM develops and commercializes self-driving car technology through Cruise, a global segment. GM has set up a Technology and Innovation Center to develop EVs, improve IT and digital capabilities, and reduce reliance on third-party IT solution providers. The company has partnered with lithium manufacturers, recyclers and other car companies to accelerate EV production.

This report provides insights into GM’s technical activities.

Insights into its digital transformation strategy and accelerator and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative, including technology themes, objectives, and benefits

Estimated ICT budget and key ICT contract details

range

GM is a disruptive technology for electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, AI and machine learning, 3D printing, robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, self-driving vehicles (AV), big data and more. Has been strategically focused on. , 5G and connected cars will develop next-generation mobility solutions and improve their operational efficiency.

Reasons to buy

Gain insights into GM’s technology operations.

Gain insight into its technology strategy and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into the technology themes you are focusing on.

Gain insights into launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions for a variety of products.

Main topics to cover:

The story continues

Overview

Digital transformation strategy

Accelerator / Incubator and other innovation programs

Technology focus

Technology initiative

GM Ventures

investment

Acquisition

Network map of partnerships, investments and acquisitions

ICT budget and contract

Key executive

About publishers

Companies mentioned

For more information about this company profile, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdyeqv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005957/en/

contact address

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected]

Call 1-917-300-0470 for EST business hours Call 1-800-526-8630 for US / CAN toll-free numbers + 353-1-416-8900 for GMT business hours Please call

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/2021-general-motors-company-enterprise-182000161.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos