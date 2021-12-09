Nike, Wal-Mart and Meta join the alliance to thwart AI adoption bias





Today, large and popular companies submit millions of job listings each year. The duty itself can perform some full-time jobs. Therefore, we trained all algorithms, at least to select the first candidate. This is the approach that created “work technology,” a prosperous secondary economy. However, research shows that this automated screening process can reject qualified workers who do not immediately meet the machine’s programmed criteria. This tends to be based on strong past applicants, often white, American, and male. Today, some of America’s largest companies have vowed to implement new safeguards that seek to eliminate this type of prejudice.

This is the first initiative by a new group called the Data & Trust Alliance, whose purpose is to provide AI-dependent companies with a toolkit to identify and eliminate unjustified prejudices. Business partners include 21 large companies including Walmart, Nike, Meta, IBM, American Express, Mastercard, CVS, Deloitte, General Motors, Humana, Nielsen and Under Armor. The alliance itself was formed last year by former American Express CEO Ken Schno and former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano. They felt that getting AI to solve all business problems was starting to pose a risk.

The initiative’s corporate partners employ approximately 4 million people and have a total market value of over $ 3 trillion. Its “Algorithm Bias Safeguard” contains a set of 55 questions for evaluating AI-adopted software. According to the Alliance, this tool can be used to find unintended discrimination in AI, from designing corporate training data and recruitment models to bias correction methods, diversity initiatives, and overall process transparency. I can. The standard was reportedly developed by a working group of experts in HR, AI, IT, law, diversity, equity and inclusiveness, from hundreds of external academic and business leaders. Sophisticated using inputs.

Critics of AI adoption bias may argue that this seems great, but it’s better to put it in the hands of independent authorities rather than companies. The Data & Trust Alliance shares its tools and best practices with anyone seeking to promote responsible use of data and algorithms, emphasizing that the group has no plans to become a think tank or influence policies. We are dealing with it by doing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90704265/walmart-nike-and-other-giant-employers-aim-to-cut-algorithmic-bias-from-the-hiring-process

