BOTE continues to revolutionize the paddle industry with the latest crossover innovations

Miramar Beach, Florida – December 7, 2021 – BOTE is known to push the boundaries of innovation in stand-up paddleboards, docks and kayaks. We are now one step further in providing a true game changer with paddles. Sports innovation. Today, BOTE announced the introduction of the patent-pending Aero SUP paddle seat. This is a simple product that has a huge impact on the paddle industry.

Willy Vernon, vice president of marketing at BOTE, says that when the reaction to a product is “why it didn’t exist yet”, it’s when you know you about something. The Aero SUP Paddle Seat is the most elegant and simple yet surprisingly useful innovation to hit the world of paddle sports for a long time.

Whether the customer already owns a BOTE paddle board and wants more versatility, is considering adding SUP to the arsenal, but wants the most stable option possible, or always Whether you’re a kayak fan and now want to try out the new SUP, the AeroSUP Paddle Sheet is the ideal solution.

Use the Travellink attachment on the BOTE paddleboard or the KULA cooler tie-down point to secure the AeroSUP paddle seat using the included straps. The setup is quick and efficient, allowing users to get to the water as soon as possible.

Aero SUP Paddle Seats are built with BOTEs Aero Technology to ensure performance that exceeds all expectations. Use seat hinges and straps to adjust the reclining position for a custom ride. With a soft, non-slip BVA cushion, you’ll be comfortable all day long. The seat back has an oversized expandable pouch perfect for storing small items and a MOLLE loop for adding customized clip-on storage.

Paddles with kids and dogs as co-pilots, those who want to relax and relax, and anyone who wants to try something new all have a common product called the all-new AeroSUP paddle seat. Available today at https://boteboard.com.

About BOTE

BOTE is driven by a unique yet broad mission to set itself apart through industry-shaping innovations, fresh ideas, and simplicity to create lifestyle-defining products. It is this mission that BOTE pushes the boundaries of both technology and style, providing customers with products that not only look beautiful and function perfectly, but also stir the soul and inspire adventure. Born from stand-up paddleboarding, it is now a pioneer in inflatable kayaks and floating dock systems. BOTE continues to embrace individuality with the aim of progress.

Media contacts:

Matt Bennett

ECHOS Communications

[email protected]

