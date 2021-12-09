SharePlay 101: How to watch TV or listen to music with your friends on FaceTime





Watching movies and listening to songs is often more satisfying when sharing experiences with others. However, that type of shared experience is not always feasible, at least directly, unless friends and family can drop in at your home right away. Instead, why not virtualize it thanks to Apple’s SharePlay feature?

Many video streaming services already have a virtual watch party feature, but only SharePlay can share video and audio content from multiple apps on Apple devices. First, gather people with FaceTime video calls. From there, you can share TV shows and movies via Hulu or Disney +, songs via Apple Music, and videos on MasterClass, TikTok, and Twitch. You also have the option to share your screen.

SharePlay requirements

To join a SharePlay session, the participating mobile device must be running iOS 15.1 or later or iPad OS 15.1 or later.On the device[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Open. You will be notified that your OS is up to date or you will be prompted to download and install the latest updates. Mac support will be released in macOS Monterey 12.1.

All viewers must have their own subscription to share the content of apps that require a subscription. To watch a purchased movie or TV show, all participants must have purchased the item to watch it together.

SharePlay currently only works with certain apps. Apple’s App Store preview page for SharePlay has a list of supported apps.

Audio app Video app Workout app Other apps Enable SharePlay

Before sharing content via FaceTime, you need to make sure SharePlay is enabled on your device.[設定]>[FaceTime]>[SharePlay]Go to and turn on the SharePlay switch if it’s not already on. Everyone who invites to the call must do the same.

You can then launch FaceTime to make a video call to the individual who wants to participate in the sharing activity. (If you need help making a Group FaceTime call, check out our guide.) Next, let’s see how SharePlay works with the various supported apps.

Apple Music

You need an Apple Music subscription to share Apple Music songs. After you start a FaceTime call, open Apple Music. Select an album or song from your music library or Apple’s online selection to[再生]Tap the button.

The menu offers three options: SharePlay, Start Only for Me, and Cancel. To share the current song with others on the call[共有]Tap. During a call, the song will start playing on everyone’s device.

However, Apple Music and SharePlay have had different results. The song played from time to time and never played after that. In some examples, the music shows that it was loaded but somehow couldn’t be played. I also received the error message “This media type cannot be used while using SharePlay in a music app,” even though the music was the same as before.

If you encounter similar issues, make sure all your devices are updated to iOS 15.1 or iPad OS 15.1, sign out of FaceTime, sign in again, and even restart your device. , You need to perform certain troubleshooting steps.

Apple TV +

After you start a FaceTime call, open the Apple TV + app. When you start playing a movie or TV show, the SharePlay menu is displayed. To share the current video with others in the call[共有]Tap.

The user who is on the call[SharePlayに参加]At the prompt[開く]After tapping[SharePlayに参加]You need to tap. The video will then start playing on all devices.

Ticktaku

With TikTok, others in the call do not need to install the app on their device to view the video content. Start a FaceTime call and open the TikTok app.At the top of the screen[SharePlayを使用するコンテンツの選択]Tap the notification. Tap the last icon on the FaceTime video toolbar at the top,[画面の共有]Choose. Then launch the video and others will see it on the screen.

Cramps

Others on the call don’t even need to install Twitch to watch the video stream. Start a FaceTime call and open the Twitch app.At the top of the screen[SharePlayを使用するコンテンツの選択]Tap the notification. Tap the last icon on the FaceTime video toolbar at the top,[画面の共有]Choose. Select a video and open the streaming video to share it with all participating devices.

Editor’s Recommendation Apple Fitness +

All participants must have an Apple Fitness + subscription to share content. After you start a FaceTime call, launch the Apple Fitness app on your iPhone or iPad.At the top of the screen[SharePlayを使用するコンテンツの選択]Tap the notification. Tap the last icon on the FaceTime video toolbar at the top,[画面の共有]Choose.

Tap the button for the workout video you want to play. At the SharePlay Fitness content prompt, select SharePlay.Others in the call are next to the notification to join SharePlay[開く]You need to tap the button. The video is then shared with everyone in the call.

Share your screen

Instead of sharing the content of a supported app, you can also share any window on your screen. To do this, start a FaceTime call. Tap the screen share icon on the FaceTime video toolbar, then tap[画面の共有]Choose.

Now open any app or window and the screen will be shared with others in the call. On-screen activity is also visible to attendees.

Tweak SharePlay settings

If you enable SharePlay on a particular Apple app, it will happen automatically in the next sharing session. For example, if you share music through Apple Music, the next time you revise the song for a shared session, everyone will start playing automatically. This setting is[設定]>[FaceTime]>[SharePlay]You can change it with.

Previously shared Apple apps will appear under the SharePlayAutomaticly header. If you don’t want to share automatically next time, turn off all listed apps.When this is turned off, every time, as if it were set for the first time[マイ画面を共有]You need to tap manually.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for the Race to 5G newsletter to deliver top stories of mobile technology directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/shareplay-101-watch-tv-listen-to-music-with-friends-facetime The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos