Amazon is fined $ 1.3 billion by Italian antitrust regulators





On Thursday, Amazon fined about $ 1.3 billion from Italian regulators accusing the company of violating antitrust laws by giving special benefits to third-party merchants who use Amazon’s warehouses and delivery systems. it was done.

The decision by the Italian competition authorities is one of the first cases of a regulatory agency investigating how Amazon can use its vast logistics network and online marketplace combination to outperform its competitors.

According to regulators, Amazon has seduced merchants who pay for a system called Fulfillment by Amazon, including access to Amazon Prime customers. This means that in many cases the item can be shipped within 24 hours with no shipping charges. Vendors can also participate in promotions that aren’t available to anyone who doesn’t use Amazon’s fulfillment system, such as Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and Prime Day.

Research has shown that these are essential features of the Amazon.it platform for seller success and increased sales, competition officials said in a statement.

Most of the products available on Amazon are offered by external vendors who use the Amazon site as a market to reach their customers. Amazon takes a percentage of each sale. At an additional cost, the company offers Fulfillment by Amazon. This allows vendors to store their products in Amazon’s warehousing and shipping systems, as well as access to inventory management, returns, and customer service programs.

Amazon said it would appeal the decision. Fulfillment by Amazon is an optional offer, and the majority of third-party merchants who sell products on Amazon do not use the company’s logistics system. Besides Fulfillment by Amazon, the company says there are other ways external vendors can reach Prime’s customers.

The company said it strongly opposes the decision of the Italian competition authorities. The proposed fines and remedies are unjust and disproportionate.

Amazon has made a significant investment in Italy, a market that once resisted e-commerce that began to accept it during the pandemic. In Italy, Amazon has built a fulfillment warehouse and other parts of its logistics system to help attract customers with fast delivery.

In addition to fines, Italian regulators need to allow external vendors who do not use Fulfillment by Amazon to access the same sales and visibility opportunities when using logistics operators that meet certain criteria. Said. Amazon has a year to come up with the criteria that external logistics companies must meet to qualify.

Amazon has been a frequent target of antitrust authorities. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, is investigating Amazon for improperly using data collected from third-party merchants to enhance its products.

Last month, Italian regulators fined Amazon and Apple a total of more than $ 225 million for anti-competitive cooperation related to the sale of Apple and Beats products on Amazon. Both companies said they would appeal.

