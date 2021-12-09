Amazon Echo Show 15 Review





Amazon’s Echo Show 15 ($ 249.99) is the largest and most unique smart display ever. It resembles a picture frame and hangs on the wall. The widget and face detection feature make it a convenient information hub for all members. home. That said, its audio and camera quality is disappointing, widgets are currently very limited, and both widgets and face detection will be rolled out to other EchoShow devices. Unless you specifically need a smart display to hang on the wall, Amazon’s other echo shows may be more suitable. For example, the $ 129.99 Echo Show 8 offers excellent speakers at half the price of the Echo Show 15. Also, for $ 249.99, the Echo Show 10 is the perfect model for video calls, thanks to the electric base that allows the camera to chase around the room.

Designed for mounting

The Echo Show 15 measures 9.9 x 15.8 x 1.4 inches (HWD) and weighs 4 pounds and 4 ounces. It resembles a framed matte work of art. Underneath the glass panel is a 15-inch screen with a 0.7-inch white border, surrounded by a 0.4-inch matte black metal bezel for an attractive and minimalist look.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The 5MP camera in the left corner of the white matte border is the only element that accentuates the clean beauty. At the end of the left frame of the camera is a pinhole microphone for hands-free use of Alexa, and at the right end of the corner is a physical camera cover switch, mute the microphone, and turn down the volume. , There is a volume button. Up.

The back of the Echo Show 15 has a square groove and four screw holes for the included mounting brackets. The circular recess houses the power connector and a micro USB port for service.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

You can use the included mounting brackets and hardware to secure the Echo Show horizontally or vertically to the wall. However, due to its narrow depth, it cannot be placed on a table like most other smart displays. If you need a stand, you will have to pay an additional fee. The additional charge for the Sanus Tilt Stand is $ 29.99.

Amazon sent us a test stand. This is a simple, reasonably heavy stand with rectangular matt black feet that keeps the Echo Show 15 stable in both landscape and portrait orientations. The mounting arm of the stand has a hinge that can be tilted up to 30 degrees. It works fine, but putting the Echo Show 15 on the table loses its greatest appeal of being able to hang it on the wall.

The highlight of the Echo Show 15 is a 15-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel touch screen. It’s a bit smaller and less crisp than the Facebook Portal + 15.6-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 screen, but it still looks crisp and crisp. It can’t measure contrast or color like a TV, but anecdotally, it looks bright and colorful enough for a smart display. But don’t expect the light and color output you get with a good 4K TV. It’s just stunning and doesn’t try to express high dynamic range (HDR) or wide color spaces.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The big screen helps drive the latest Echo Show features, a self-explanatory widget that provides information and media access. If you look at EchoShow 15 in two columns, you can arrange multiple tile-based widgets to pop up. There are currently 14 widgets available, including calendars, maps, reminders, shopping lists, smart home controls, sticky notes, and weather forecasts. Only some make the most of the touch screen, but this is a modest but useful collection. For example, you can tap to select a radio station with the Amazon Prime Music widget, or control the lighting with the smart home widget, but in most cases it provides visual information.

No third-party widgets are currently available, and even Amazon Prime Video is missing from the current selection. The Amazon Prime Music widget also feels very inflexible. You can hear Amazon recommendations, but you can’t hear your favorite songs or playlists. Also, you can only select one large widget (straddling two or three regular tiles) at a time, so you have to choose from calendars, maps, or music suggestions. Even widgets that act as quick access to apps and services such as Netflix and web browsers are welcome additions.

Facebook’s portal display provides far more touch controls for direct access to apps and contacts, while the EchoShow widget provides more visual information. This is a trade-off between the two systems, and Google’s NestHub lineup both lag behind in this regard. The Echo Show 15 also provides the best way to show off a widget with plenty of screen space, but the widget is also launched on other Echo Show devices and shows in one line instead of two. Will be done.

Each person in the household can set up a custom home screen using various widgets. EchoShow15 loads the correct screen profile as it approaches. In addition to the Voice ID feature that every Echo device has, Echo Show 15 adds a face detection visual ID. This allows the camera to monitor the recognized face and react accordingly.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

Setting the Visual ID is easy. The camera records each user’s face at different angles and connects that data to the correct profile. If you don’t want to keep an eye on the Echo Show 15, you can disable the Visual ID and physically close the camera shutter with a switch on the side. Visual ID is not exclusive to Echo Show 15. It will be added to Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 in a future update.

Alexa continues to help

All regular Alexa-dependent voice commands are available in EchoShow 15. Say “Alexa” and enter the command, and Alexa works as requested. Amazon’s voice assistant can check your calendar, open various apps, and provide general information such as weather forecasts. The Alexa platform works with a long list of smart home devices and loves the ability to pull up camera feeds directly from compatible home security cameras and video doorbells.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

Alexa also offers a number of communication features. Amazon’s drop-in feature allows anyone with an Echo or Echo Show device, or the Alexa app on their smartphone, to make voice and video calls, including within the family. Outside of the Amazon platform, you can make calls (you can call standard North American and UK phone numbers, but not premium or three-digit numbers, including emergency services). .. Start a Skype voice and video call. Join the zoom meeting.

You can use third-party skills to further extend Alexa’s utilities. However, most Alexa skills are for Echo smart speakers, not Echo Show smart displays, and provide only audio-based information and control. In addition, unlike the portal device app, you can’t view Alexa skills on the Echo Show 15 or place icons and touch them. You need to use your voice.

Not the best camera or audio

The Echo Show 15’s camera is surprisingly less advanced than the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10. It uses a discreet 5MP sensor and doesn’t have the auto-framing feature of the 13MP cameras on the other two devices (and, of course, the Echo Show’s electric tracking 10). With proper lighting, you can take solid video call performances and photo booth photos, but it’s strange that Amazon scooped up the camera here.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The Echo Show 15 also lacks audio power, but due to its narrow design, this is easier to understand. It has two 1.6-inch drivers that are smaller than the Echo Show 8’s 2-inch driver (not to mention the combination of the Echo Show 10’s 3-inch woofer and two 1-inch tweeters). Expect a sound that’s good for idle listening (despite the lack of bass power), but not good for experiencing the music to the fullest or powering the party. ..

On the bass test track The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” the bass synth sounds hollow and distant at Show 15, but kick drum hits pop with little effort. Fortunately, the driver doesn’t distort at maximum volume.

Tracks with much less sub-bass, like Jesus’ “Roundabout,” sound better. The way the acoustic guitar is played in the opening section provides a solid sound and a pleasing string texture. When the track is fully kicked in, the balance clearly prioritizes mid-highs and highs, with guitar strum, cymbals, and vocals all prominent. You can hear the bassline, but the low-end presence doesn’t give it a pleasing but slightly brighter sound.

This is also achieved with the crystal method “Born Too Slow”. The harsh guitar riffs stand firmly in the spotlight, and the vocals sit a bit in the background. The backbeat sounds a little far apart in the mix.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

Echo, wall echo

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a large, attractive smart display that easily mounts on the wall. I like the vast screen and widgets, but it’s a bit flat in terms of audio and camera performance. If you have space on your counter, desk, or shelf, the Echo Show 8 sounds much stronger, the camera quality is sharper, and the price is halved. Meanwhile, for the same price as the Echo Show 15, the Echo Show 10 offers even better audio and convenient mechanical tracking for video calls. And if you prefer Facebook services, the $ 199 Portal Go makes better use of app-driven touch screens to support more enterprise-level video conferencing services. But if you’re looking for a smart display that can be mounted like a work of art, the unique Echo Show 15 is for you.

Conclusion

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is easy to mount on the wall, but if you have space on your counter or table, other models will give you better audio and camera quality.

