In fact, I don’t think your new iPhone 13 needs a case





There are lots of cute iPhone cases out there. But the iPhone itself is also pretty.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Ever since I experienced the pain of a series of iPhone screen breaks, I’ve been a solid pro case.

“It’s safer and more practical,” I told myself. My iPhone 7, and later my iPhone 8, irreparably cracked the screen after an accidental fall. “Why is there a risk of spending another $ 1000 on the iPhone?”

However, it was a seemingly mediocre moment that changed my view. It’s time to leave it wrapped in rubber for months and then remove the case to remove the SIM card from the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

I immediately remembered why these phones were premium. The flat display looked even better, even if the case didn’t stick out from the side. The phone felt light and comfortable in my hands, and the calm Pacific Blue was shining purely. It was as if the iPhone hardware integrity was revealed. The newly announced iPhone 13 lineup looks great, with all the design changes and color options here.

“Maybe you should go caseless, that would be great …” whispered in my head.

“No, you’re crazy!” I interrupted another loud voice. “Replace the case as soon as possible and forget about it! It’s not worth the risk.”

Ignoring the rational voice in my head, I decided to find out if I was the only one making such a fuss that I wanted to sneak a $ 1,200 iPhone without a case. I wasn’t.

After a quick Google, I found a flock of caseless iPhone crusades. Fans claim that using a bare iPhone is the only way to experience the world’s most famous consumer technology products.

“This phone [iPhone 12] It’s too gorgeous to hide, “said one Reddit user who answered a question about being caseless or caseless.

“I’m rocking it naked. I bought an Apple Care for peace of mind,” another person wrote to Reddit. “Ceramics are available,” the post said, referring to Apple’s ceramic shields. The company said it would offer four times better fall protection than the iPhone 12’s predecessor had.

Former CNET contributor Chris Matyszczyk said: Be careful not to scratch the corners. “

Sarah Tew / CNET Cased iPhone

Putting your iPhone in a “safe” case is a norm woven into the structure of global smartphone culture. Take a look at the protected phone case industry, which is already worth billions and is projected to grow with phone ownership. When you add non-stop marketing to your mix, you start to feel that it’s absolutely necessary to put your iPhone in a case and cocoon it. The choices are endless. There are impact-resistant cases, environmentally friendly cases, glittering purple dinosaur cases, cases imagined by Miley Cyrus, and 3D-printed cases that you can complete with your dog’s photo. Very leaning-and so on.

However, this way of life was not born out of nowhere. Of course, storing the iPhone for good reason blends into our mainstream culture. No one wants to risk destroying the iPhone (mostly too expensive), and everyone wants to save time, money, and resources preemptively. Nevertheless, I believe the iPhone has the best experience without a case. (And yes, I’m absolutely aware that this lifestyle choice doesn’t appeal to the practical ones-the iPhone without a case probably sounds ridiculous-but it’s a purist in this world. May make sense.)

In recent years, Apple has invested tens of billions of dollars in research and design, some of which is directed towards carefully creating the gorgeous look and feel of the iPhone each year. It’s also easy to forget that Apple has hired a team to test the iPhone and make sure it’s fully designed. In reality, the iPhone is also stronger than ever. Apple’s ceramic glass shield, which debuted on the iPhone 12, far exceeded expectations, protecting hardware from drops as high as nine feet. (If you need more evidence, check out the results of the CNET iPhone 12 drop test.)

Also, the case does not necessarily guarantee complete protection. In fact, according to some insiders, many broken phone claims have been made about the iPhone that was in the case. Just by looking at Amazon’s reviews for certain highly protected cases, you’ll see a few reviews from people who broke the phone in the first week of using the case.

Caseless iPhone case

After conducting the investigation, I made an informed decision to be caseless. This is what I enjoy: lightness, thinness, portability, and a hand-held feel. We are also grateful for the ease of use of BackTapmore. (Sure, it worked when I used the iPhone case, but I realized that I had to tap the case a bit harder.) I programmed it to perform tasks such as launching TikTok and taking screenshots. bottom. And what do you guess? Thanks to this lifestyle choice, I have evolved into a more attentive person. Does it transcend other elements of my life? Maybe.

Still, the caseless iPhone lifestyle is much better than the wrapped experience, but it wasn’t perfect. After all, I was sacrificing peace of mind. I didn’t fully embrace the risks associated with carrying a caseless iPhone in Hong Kong. The anxiety that my iPhone 12 Pro Max slipped and crashed into a rocky floor was struck by the waves for a few days (even if I had an Apple Care). The matte finish of My Pro Max is still quite slippery.

Then, when I went to the charming beach of Hong Kong, I was worried that sand particles would seep into the stainless steel chassis of the iPhone. Shows both dust and water resistance, regardless of IP68 rating.

“Don’t underestimate the type of damage a grain of sand can do to your iPhone,” my rational inner voice warned.

After all, caseless life may not have been right for me. So I decided to mix it up and swing for the best of both worlds.

Now save the case for high-risk activities such as going to the beach or hiking trails, and finally for when you jump on a plane. For low-risk Shenanigans like hanging out at home, going to a neighborhood hangout, or catching up with a girlfriend at dinner, you can enjoy your iPhone as Apple intended. Double tap the back to complete.

Perhaps the “right” way for me is not to live a caseless or caseless life, but to adopt a hybrid approach that allows for caseless and caseless days. Coexist in peace.

